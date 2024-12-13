Public Service Explainer Video Maker for Clear Communication

Deliver clear and professional public announcements using advanced Voiceover generation for impactful messaging.

Create a compelling 60-second public service explainer video for local community residents, detailing the importance of a new urban green space initiative. The video should feature a friendly, informative visual style with clean animated graphics and utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages, accompanied by a clear, engaging voiceover.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second explainer video targeting new residents, simplifying the process for obtaining a local library card. Employ a visually clean and reassuring tone with step-by-step animated visuals, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform a detailed script into an easily digestible format, complete with a professional voiceover.
Example Prompt 2
A 30-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) is needed for the general public, urging immediate action on water conservation during a drought. This vital message should adopt an urgent yet calm visual style, employing HeyGen's media library/stock support to integrate impactful, high-quality visuals, all supported by an authoritative voiceover and clear, accessible subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second training video for new public service volunteers, outlining best practices for community engagement. This video requires a professional, instructional visual aesthetic with clear on-screen text and a consistent, warm voice generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, all built upon pre-designed templates & scenes for quick assembly and a polished look.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Public Service Explainer Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative public service explainer videos with our intuitive AI platform, designed for clear and impactful public communication.

1
Step 1
Create Your Explainer Script
Begin by writing or pasting your public service message script. Our AI leverages 'Text-to-video from script' to effortlessly convert your words into a visual storyboard.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select an engaging 'AI avatar' from our library to present your information, adding a dynamic and relatable face to your public communication efforts.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Style
Apply your organization's 'Branding controls', including logos and custom colors, to ensure your public service message maintains a professional and consistent appearance.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Finally, 'export' your completed public service 'explainer video' in various formats suitable for any platform, ensuring maximum reach for your vital message.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Engaging Social Media for Public Communication

.

Quickly produce captivating public service announcements and informational videos for effective social media communication.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging and visually appealing public service explainer videos?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive creative engine with an array of professional templates and drag-and-drop functionality, allowing you to easily produce high-quality animated explainer videos. Our platform streamlines the video editor process, enabling captivating public communication.

Can I transform my public service scripts into animated videos using HeyGen's AI capabilities?

Yes, HeyGen excels at prompt-native video creation, turning your scripts into screen-ready animated videos with ease. Leverage our AI avatars and text-to-video from script feature to bring your public service announcements to life efficiently.

What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for public communication videos?

HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, enabling you to customize elements like logos, colors, and custom fonts for your public communication videos. You can also access a rich visual library to ensure professional results for all your explainer videos.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of accessible public service announcements for a wider audience?

HeyGen helps you create accessible public service announcements by providing automatic subtitles/captions and advanced voiceover generation in multiple languages. This ensures your public service explainer videos reach and engage a broader audience effectively.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo