Engage students with a 45-second PSA video designed for educational institutions, focusing on the importance of mental health awareness. With HeyGen's AI avatars, bring your narrative to life, offering a relatable and impactful experience. The video will employ a vibrant visual style and a thoughtful voiceover, ensuring the message resonates with a younger audience.
For a 30-second PSA video aimed at community members, highlight the significance of local volunteerism. Using HeyGen's media library/stock support, incorporate high-quality images and clips that reflect community spirit. The video will feature a warm and inviting visual style, complemented by uplifting music tracks to inspire action.
Develop a 60-second PSA video for healthcare professionals, emphasizing the importance of vaccination. With HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature, ensure accessibility and clarity for all viewers. The video will adopt a professional and informative visual style, paired with a clear and authoritative voiceover to effectively communicate the message.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Public Service Announcement Video Maker

Create impactful PSA videos with ease using HeyGen's intuitive tools and features.

Step 1
Choose a PSA Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of PSA video templates available in HeyGen. These templates are designed to help non-profit organizations and educational institutions convey their messages effectively.
Step 2
Add Creative Storytelling Elements
Enhance your video by incorporating creative storytelling elements. Use HeyGen's media library to access stock images and music tracks that align with your PSA's theme.
Step 3
Apply Voiceover Generation
Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to add a professional touch to your PSA. This tool allows you to create clear and engaging voice-overs that complement your video content.
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once your PSA video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio using HeyGen's resizing and export options. Share your impactful message with the world effortlessly.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create PSA videos effectively?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of PSA video tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making it easy for non-profit organizations and educational institutions to create impactful public service announcements.

What PSA video templates does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides a variety of PSA video templates designed to streamline the creative process, allowing users to focus on creative storytelling while utilizing professional-grade video editing software.

Can HeyGen assist with PSA video editing?

Yes, HeyGen's online video editor includes advanced PSA video editing features such as voiceover generation, subtitles, and branding controls, ensuring your message is clear and professional.

Why choose HeyGen for public service announcement videos?

HeyGen stands out as a public service announcement video maker by offering a robust media library, customizable templates, and seamless aspect-ratio resizing, all tailored to enhance your PSA's reach and impact.

