Public Relations Video Maker: Create Impactful PR Videos

Create impactful public relations videos online with ease using customizable video templates and AI avatars for enhanced brand communication.

Produce a vibrant 30-second public relations video that announces a groundbreaking new product to potential customers and media, using a sleek, modern visual style with an energetic, professional soundtrack. Employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly craft compelling narratives and leverage AI avatars to present key features for maximum impact.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Public Relations Video Maker Works

Easily craft professional public relations videos that resonate with your audience and strengthen your brand message, without complex editing skills.

1
Step 1
Create Your PR Video with a Template
Start your public relations video by choosing from our professionally designed templates & scenes or begin with a blank canvas to suit your message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Message and Brand Elements
Input your script to generate engaging text-to-video, ensuring your message is clear and compelling for effective brand communication.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Video with AI
Elevate your communication by integrating AI avatars to present your message, adding a professional and engaging touch to your public relations efforts.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Story
Finalize your public relations video and export it in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers professionals to be an effective public relations video maker, enabling easy creation of compelling marketing and corporate videos. Our online video maker with customizable video templates streamlines brand communication effortlessly.

Rapid Ad & Announcement Creation

Generate high-performing ad creatives and important public announcements quickly, maximizing reach and impact for your PR campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional videos for marketing and PR?

HeyGen is an easy-to-use online video maker that transforms scripts into marketing videos and PR videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. It streamlines the creation of professional corporate videos and brand communication, making the video creator's job more efficient.

Can I customize HeyGen videos to align with my brand's specific requirements?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable video templates and comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors effortlessly. This ensures your commercial videos and internal communications videos maintain a consistent and professional brand identity.

What features make HeyGen an efficient tool for public relations and announcements?

HeyGen streamlines public relations and announcements by enabling text-to-video creation from simple scripts. With AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation, you can quickly produce corporate videos and marketing videos that effectively streamline communications without extensive video editing.

Does HeyGen offer resources like media libraries and templates to assist with video production?

Yes, HeyGen supports your video creation process with a rich media library and professionally designed templates. Access royalty-free assets and a variety of video templates to enhance your marketing videos and accelerate your production workflow as a video creator.

