Create an inspiring 45-second video designed for prospective parents and community donors, serving as a powerful school marketing video. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring cheerful students and modern school facilities, complemented by an uplifting orchestral audio track. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver heartfelt testimonials from a "student" or "principal" about the school's positive impact, making the narrative personal and engaging.

