Prototyping Video Maker: Create Interactive Demos Effortlessly

Design captivating interactive prototypes and product promotion videos with ease. Generate dynamic visuals directly from your script using Text-to-video from script.

Create a 1-minute explanatory video demonstrating how a prototyping video maker streamlines design iteration and product validation. Target product managers and UX designers with a clean, professional visual style and an authoritative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation, highlighting the ease of turning a script into a full video via text-to-video from script.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Prototyping Video Maker Works

Swiftly transform your design prototypes into engaging, high-fidelity videos. Communicate concepts clearly and showcase interactive prototypes with ease.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from a diverse library of professional video templates and scenes to kickstart your prototype video. This provides a structured foundation for your design.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Prototype Elements
Integrate your existing design prototypes, screen recordings, or mockups. Utilize the media library to organize and add all necessary visual components to your scenes.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers or Text
Enhance your video with clear explanations. Generate realistic voiceovers from your script, or add text overlays to highlight key features of your design.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your prototype video and download it in your desired format and aspect ratio. Easily share your high-fidelity prototype with stakeholders for feedback.

HeyGen simplifies prototyping video creation. Easily turn your designs into compelling prototype videos and animated prototypes using AI and templates.

Quickly generate captivating social media videos and clips to share interactive prototype demos and gather early user feedback.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of prototype videos?

HeyGen acts as a powerful prototyping video maker, enabling users to create professional-grade product promotion videos without complex video editing skills. Our platform uses AI avatars and text-to-video from script to transform your concepts into dynamic, no-code prototypes efficiently.

Can HeyGen facilitate the development of high-fidelity design prototypes?

Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of high-fidelity prototypes and animated prototypes by offering a wide range of video templates and customizable scenes. You can enhance your design prototypes with realistic voiceover generation and AI avatars, ensuring a professional and engaging presentation.

What makes HeyGen an effective online prototyping tool for various users?

HeyGen stands out as an intuitive online prototyping tool due to its user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editing capabilities. This allows anyone to create prototypes quickly, incorporating elements like screen recordings or media library assets to showcase product functionality.

Does HeyGen offer features to brand my prototype videos effectively?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and preferred colors directly into your prototype video. You can also utilize features like subtitles/captions and aspect-ratio resizing for professional, polished video editing that aligns with your brand.

