Produce a concise 1-minute video demonstrating how SDRs can leverage a prospecting video generator to personalize outreach at scale. This video, aimed at sales development representatives and their managers, should feature a clean, professional visual style highlighting CRM Integrations, accompanied by a clear, instructional voiceover.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 90-second technical overview video targeting developers, IT leads, and product managers interested in API solutions. This video should showcase the advanced capabilities of AI Avatars for creating dynamic, interactive content, featuring a modern, tech-focused visual aesthetic with examples of system diagrams and a precise, articulate AI voiceover explaining the API integration process. HeyGen's AI avatars capability will be central to presenting this complex information engagingly.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute video for marketing analysts and sales operations teams, detailing the technical process of analyzing viewer analytics from personalized AI videos. The visual style should be analytical, incorporating step-by-step screen recordings to demonstrate data interpretation, supported by a calm, informative voiceover generated via HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. The narrative should emphasize how understanding viewer behavior enhances the effectiveness of virtual selling strategies.
Example Prompt 3
Design an engaging 45-second video for sales enablement specialists and solution architects, illustrating the seamless sales tools integration of a prospecting video generator within existing workflows. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and professional, showcasing smooth UI interactions, delivered by a confident AI avatar. Leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes will ensure a quick, polished production that highlights efficient virtual selling practices.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Prospecting Video Generator Works

Learn how to effortlessly create personalized video messages that engage prospects and streamline your outreach efforts.

1
Step 1
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to represent your brand and deliver your message with a personalized touch.
2
Step 2
Generate Video from Script
Input your prospecting script, and the generator will transform your text into engaging video content, complete with natural voiceovers.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Customize your video with your company logo, brand colors, and other visual elements to ensure brand consistency and professionalism.
4
Step 4
Integrate and Deliver
Seamlessly integrate your personalized prospecting videos into your CRM or preferred sales tools for efficient distribution and tracking.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Leverage AI videos to share compelling customer testimonials, building trust and accelerating the sales process.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen integrate with existing sales and marketing tools?

HeyGen offers robust CRM and sales tools integrations, enabling seamless workflows for generating and deploying prospecting videos directly within your existing ecosystem. This includes API integration for custom solutions and detailed viewer analytics to optimize your video selling strategy.

What types of personalized AI videos can HeyGen's generator create?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers you to create diverse personalized AI videos, including those featuring lifelike AI Avatars and dynamic text-to-video generation from a script. It serves as an ideal prospecting video generator and a powerful tool for marketing videos.

Can I customize HeyGen videos to align with my brand's identity?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and other elements into your marketing videos effortlessly. You can also utilize custom video landing pages to maintain a consistent brand experience for your audience.

Does HeyGen support advanced features like screen recordings and custom voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen streamlines content creation by supporting direct screen recordings and generating high-quality voiceovers automatically. Its robust platform also includes options for subtitles/captions and a rich library of templates & scenes to expedite your video production.

