Proposal Highlight Video Maker: Close Deals Faster
Effortlessly create professional, high-impact video proposals that captivate clients and close deals faster, leveraging HeyGen's intuitive branding controls.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is your go-to AI proposal highlight video maker. Quickly create personalized video sales proposals that captivate clients and close deals faster.
Create Dynamic Sales Proposals.
Generate high-impact sales proposal videos quickly, capturing attention and communicating value efficiently.
Highlight Customer Success.
Feature compelling customer success stories in your proposals to build trust and demonstrate proven value.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI proposal videos?
HeyGen simplifies creating an "AI proposal video maker" by enabling users to turn scripts into compelling videos with AI avatars and voiceover generation. Its AI-powered editing features streamline the process, allowing for efficient production of professional content.
What tools does HeyGen offer for branding and personalizing sales proposal videos?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls to customize your "personalized video" sales proposals with company logos and colors. You can easily add text, graphics, and overlays, alongside professional intro/outro sequences, using its extensive video templates to ensure a consistent brand image.
Can HeyGen assist with recording and AI-powered editing for highlight videos?
Yes, HeyGen enables users to record themselves with webcam and screen recording directly within the platform for creating dynamic "highlight videos". The platform's AI-powered editing can further refine your content, including features like trimming filler words to produce polished presentations.
How can HeyGen help repurpose and optimize video sales proposals for different platforms?
HeyGen supports "video repurposing" by offering tools to optimize "video sales proposals" for various platforms, including aspect-ratio resizing & exports. This allows you to effortlessly create short videos from longer content, maximizing your reach and engagement with minimal effort.