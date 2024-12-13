Property Tour Generator: Create Immersive Virtual Tours Today

Generate interactive 3D virtual tours and 24/7 open houses effortlessly, leveraging text-to-video from script for rapid real estate listings.

Create a concise 1-minute video targeting real estate agents and property managers, demonstrating the simplicity of using virtual tour software to generate engaging property walkthroughs. The video should have a modern and clean visual style, complemented by upbeat background music and a clear voiceover, highlighting how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature combined with AI avatars can streamline content creation, ensuring accessibility from any device.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a visually stunning 90-second promotional video aimed at property developers and luxury real estate marketers, showcasing the immersive quality of a 3D virtual tour. Employ a sleek, high-definition visual style with sophisticated background music and a professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation. Emphasize the ability to integrate custom hotspots and enrich the tour experience with high-quality visuals from the media library/stock support, capturing every intricate detail of high-end properties.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 2-minute video designed for potential home buyers and real estate investors, illustrating the benefits of interactive tours for exploring diverse real estate listings. The video should adopt an engaging and friendly visual and audio style, featuring dynamic visuals and clear spoken narration, enhanced by HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure maximum comprehension. Demonstrate how viewers can navigate and interact with various property features, making informed decisions directly from their screens, utilizing creative templates & scenes for compelling visuals.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a straightforward 45-second explainer video for small real estate businesses and individual agents, presenting a property tour generator as a complete solution for their marketing needs. The video should maintain a practical and empowering visual style with a direct tone, accompanied by instrumental music. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key features and showcase how aspect-ratio resizing & exports simplify adapting tours for various platforms, positioning it as an indispensable tool for professional listings.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How property tour generator Works

Create stunning, interactive virtual tours for real estate listings with ease, captivating potential buyers from anywhere.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Property Media
Easily add your photos and videos into the property tour generator using our media library/stock support. This forms the foundation of your immersive virtual experience.
2
Step 2
Enhance with Interactive Hotspots
Create dynamic, interactive tours by adding custom hotspots to highlight key features. Utilize voiceover generation to provide engaging narration for a truly guided experience.
3
Step 3
Personalize and Brand Your Tour
Apply your branding controls, such as logos and colors, to ensure your virtual tour aligns with your real estate listings. This maintains professionalism and enhances viewer trust.
4
Step 4
Publish for Universal Access
Generate and export your complete virtual tour using aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal viewing on any device. Offer seamless 24/7 open houses to a global audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Dynamic Property Showcases

.

Visually present detailed virtual property tours with AI-generated videos, highlighting unique features and floor plans effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen assist in creating compelling video property tours?

HeyGen leverages AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to produce engaging video property tours. This allows for dynamic narration and visual presentations that showcase real estate effectively, enhancing your overall marketing efforts.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for customizing real estate tour videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your company logo and specific color palettes into your videos. Furthermore, a wide array of customizable templates and scenes are available, enabling unique and immersive tours for each real estate listing.

How accessible are HeyGen's generated property tour videos across various devices?

Videos created with HeyGen for virtual property tours are highly accessible, designed to be viewed seamlessly from any device, including mobile devices and desktop browsers. HeyGen also supports aspect-ratio resizing and various export formats to optimize viewing on different platforms.

Can HeyGen efficiently scale the production of multiple property tour videos?

Yes, HeyGen is a complete solution for efficiently producing numerous property tour videos, acting as a powerful property tour generator for video content. Its media library support and automated features like voiceover generation enable rapid creation and deployment of diverse real estate listings content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo