Craft a compelling 1-minute video targeting real estate agents and brokers, demonstrating how AI Real Estate Video Software streamlines content creation. The visual style should be clean, professional, and modern, complemented by an upbeat, informative narration. This video should emphasize the efficiency of generating engaging property content with "no filming needed" by leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, transforming property details into dynamic presentations effortlessly.

Generate Video