Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video for new software users, demonstrating a step-by-step workflow with an "AI-generated video" that features bright, intuitive visuals and direct, synchronized audio; leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to accurately guide viewers through essential "video editing tools" functions.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 45-second product update announcement aimed at existing users and early adopters, showcasing new features with modern, engaging "AI visuals" and an energetic voiceover, generated seamlessly through HeyGen's Voiceover generation, highlighting how our "prompt to video generator" now delivers even more advanced capabilities.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 30-second technical tip video for developers, offering a quick best practice with sharp, direct visuals and an authoritative tone; utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid creation, ensuring the "text prompts" result in a polished "high-resolution MP4 file" ready for immediate deployment.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Prompt to Video Generator

Effortlessly transform your ideas into engaging videos with AI, from simple text prompts to a polished, high-quality final product.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by entering your desired text or script into the generator. Our advanced AI will process your text to video script, laying the foundation for your content.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your narrative by choosing from our extensive media library. Select high-quality stock videos and images, or incorporate dynamic AI avatars to present your message.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Refine your video's audio by leveraging our voiceover generation. Choose from various voices and styles to match your brand, ensuring synchronized audio throughout your creation.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Finalize your project by exporting it in your desired aspect ratio and quality. Download your high-resolution MP4 file, ready for any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify prompt to video generation?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that transforms text prompts or AI-powered scripts into professional videos with ease. This innovative text to video capability allows users to create compelling AI-generated video content efficiently.

Can I customize AI-generated videos created with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools to personalize your content. You can integrate AI visuals, select from diverse talking avatars, and fine-tune various elements to match your brand and message effectively.

What are the output options for videos made using HeyGen?

HeyGen ensures your projects are delivered with professional quality and flexibility. Users can download video content as a high-resolution MP4 file, supporting various aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit different platforms. Each video features perfectly synchronized audio and visuals.

Does HeyGen support the use of talking avatars and AI voice generation?

Yes, HeyGen excels in offering a diverse range of realistic AI avatars that can deliver your script naturally. Coupled with powerful AI voice generator technology, these features provide a seamless and engaging way to create dynamic video presentations.

