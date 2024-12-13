Promotion Announcement Video Maker: Fast & Engaging Videos

Craft a dynamic 30-second promotion announcement video targeting small business owners and marketers, showcasing a new product or service. The visual style should be bright and modern with an upbeat background track, and a clear, professional voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' to quickly assemble an engaging narrative that highlights key benefits.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Promotion Announcement Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning promotional and announcement videos with our AI-powered platform, turning your ideas into engaging visual content quickly and professionally.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video from Text or Template
Begin by leveraging our "Text-to-video from script" capability, or select from a wide range of professional templates to quickly launch your promotion announcement.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Narration
Populate your scenes with rich visuals from our extensive "media library/stock support", and enhance your message with AI-generated voiceovers.
3
Step 3
Apply Final Touches and Branding
Personalize your announcement with "branding controls" for logos and colors, and include auto-generated subtitles for wider accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Announcement
Finalize your project and use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate your promotion in full HD, ready for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of high-impact promotion announcement videos. Easily generate captivating promotional videos and announcement video content, transforming your marketing video strategy with an intuitive AI promo video maker.

Showcase Success with Promotional Testimonials

Leverage AI to produce engaging customer success story videos, building trust and credibility for your promotional campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make creating promotional videos easy?

HeyGen's AI promo video maker simplifies the creation of engaging promotional videos. Our easy-to-use editor allows you to transform text-to-video with AI avatars and generate natural voiceovers effortlessly, streamlining your content production.

What tools does HeyGen offer for an announcement video creator?

As a powerful announcement video creator, HeyGen provides extensive video templates, dynamic text animations, and robust branding controls. You can easily create video announcements that capture attention and maintain your brand identity using our integrated media library.

Can HeyGen help me produce marketing videos optimized for social media?

Absolutely, HeyGen enables you to produce effective marketing videos tailored for social media. With aspect-ratio resizing, you can optimize your social media video for various platforms, complete with customizable subtitles and engaging music from our library.

Does HeyGen include all necessary assets for creating a full HD video?

Yes, HeyGen acts as a comprehensive online video maker, providing a vast selection of royalty-free assets, diverse AI avatars, and advanced voiceover generation. This ensures you have everything needed to create a professional full HD video project from start to finish.

