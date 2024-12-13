Promotion Announcement Video Maker: Fast & Engaging Videos
Transform your scripts into engaging marketing and social media videos with our easy-to-use online editor, leveraging powerful Text-to-video from script for rapid creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of high-impact promotion announcement videos. Easily generate captivating promotional videos and announcement video content, transforming your marketing video strategy with an intuitive AI promo video maker.
Create High-Performing Promotional Ads.
Quickly produce impactful promotional videos and advertisements that capture attention and drive results in minutes using AI.
Generate Engaging Social Media Promotions.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips for announcements and promotions, enhancing your online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen make creating promotional videos easy?
HeyGen's AI promo video maker simplifies the creation of engaging promotional videos. Our easy-to-use editor allows you to transform text-to-video with AI avatars and generate natural voiceovers effortlessly, streamlining your content production.
What tools does HeyGen offer for an announcement video creator?
As a powerful announcement video creator, HeyGen provides extensive video templates, dynamic text animations, and robust branding controls. You can easily create video announcements that capture attention and maintain your brand identity using our integrated media library.
Can HeyGen help me produce marketing videos optimized for social media?
Absolutely, HeyGen enables you to produce effective marketing videos tailored for social media. With aspect-ratio resizing, you can optimize your social media video for various platforms, complete with customizable subtitles and engaging music from our library.
Does HeyGen include all necessary assets for creating a full HD video?
Yes, HeyGen acts as a comprehensive online video maker, providing a vast selection of royalty-free assets, diverse AI avatars, and advanced voiceover generation. This ensures you have everything needed to create a professional full HD video project from start to finish.