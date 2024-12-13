Promo Clip Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos Fast

Transform your ideas into engaging marketing videos effortlessly. Enhance your message with professional voiceover generation.

Craft a vibrant, 30-second promo clip video tailored for small business owners launching a new product, aiming for a dynamic and modern visual style with an upbeat, enthusiastic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's intuitive templates & scenes to quickly generate this engaging content, making the creation of professional promo videos accessible to everyone.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the promo clip video maker works

Create engaging promo clips effortlessly to boost your marketing and captivate your audience, even with advanced AI capabilities.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Begin by choosing from a wide array of professional video templates designed for various promotional needs, or start from scratch with a blank canvas.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Enhance your script by adding natural-sounding Voiceover generation, or upload your own audio to personalize your promo clip.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Media
Integrate your brand identity using Branding controls (logo, colors), and enhance your promo videos with stock images, videos, or your own media from the library.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation by choosing the optimal aspect ratio and quality for export. Easily share your high-quality short videos across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen makes creating high-impact promo clips and marketing videos effortless. Utilize our AI promo video maker and video templates to generate engaging, short videos quickly.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic, engaging AI videos to build trust and attract new clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of promo videos?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI Promo Video Maker, enabling you to effortlessly create high-quality promo videos. With its intuitive text-to-video functionality and diverse video templates, you can transform scripts into engaging content with AI avatars, streamlining your entire video production process.

Can I customize video templates for my marketing videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides an extensive library of video templates that are fully customizable to align with your brand. You can easily edit these templates, incorporate your branding controls like logos and colors, and utilize the media library to create compelling marketing videos tailored to your specific needs.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for impactful short videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI features to help you produce impactful short videos and promo clips. This includes AI avatars, seamless voiceover generation, and the ability to generate videos directly from your text scripts, ensuring dynamic and engaging content for any platform.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating videos for social media platforms?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent online video platform designed for creating videos optimized for social media platforms. You can easily resize aspect ratios for different channels and add essential features like subtitles, ensuring your promo videos look professional and reach a wider audience effectively.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo