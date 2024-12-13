Create a dynamic 60-second interactive training video for new employees, guiding them through the initial steps of onboarding. This "project understanding pathways video maker" experience should feel modern and engaging, featuring clear, professional visuals and a friendly, encouraging voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present key information, ensuring a "personalized experience" for each new hire by offering branching decision points that adapt the content based on their choices, effectively demonstrating the power of "video branching".

Generate Video