Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How project spotlight video maker Works

Create engaging project spotlight videos effortlessly to showcase achievements, share updates, and inspire your team with our intuitive online video tool.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of professional "Templates & scenes" designed to help you quickly build compelling video templates. Get started instantly with a pre-designed layout.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Bring your project to life by using the "Media library/stock support" to upload your media, including images, video clips, and audio specific to your project's highlights.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding
Tailor your video to your brand identity. Utilize "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to apply your organization's branding, colors, and fonts for a consistent and polished look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your project highlight video. Use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to download your video in the optimal format for various platforms, ready for internal communication or social media.

HeyGen makes project spotlight video creation effortless. Our AI video maker generates professional, customized project highlight videos quickly, using intuitive templates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a professional project spotlight video?

HeyGen is an intuitive online video tool that empowers you to create compelling project spotlight videos effortlessly. With AI avatars and customizable video templates, you can quickly bring your project highlights to life, ensuring professional results without complex video editing.

What customization options are available for my project highlight videos?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for your project highlight videos. You can personalize your videos with your brand's specific colors and fonts, and upload your own media to perfectly align with your storytelling. Our intuitive editor ensures your unique vision is reflected.

Can HeyGen assist with storytelling for my employee spotlight videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines storytelling for impactful employee spotlight videos. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's text-to-video and voiceover generation features will craft a compelling narrative, making it easy to share your team's successes.

How do I share the videos created with HeyGen?

Once your professional video is complete, HeyGen allows you to easily download your video in various aspect ratios. This makes it simple to share your project spotlight on social media platforms or for internal communication, reaching your audience effectively.

