Create Impactful Presentations with a Project Pitch Video Maker

Transform your ideas into compelling video presentations using AI avatars for engaging storytelling.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a 60-second pitch video that tells your story with clarity and impact. Perfect for business professionals and marketers, this video presentation tool uses HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly transform your ideas into a polished presentation. The visual style is clean and corporate, with a focus on clear communication. The audio is enhanced with voiceover generation, providing a professional touch.
Craft a 30-second video presentation that stands out in the competitive world of online pitches. Targeted at creative agencies and freelancers, this project pitch video maker utilizes HeyGen's templates & scenes to create visually stunning presentations. The visual style is vibrant and engaging, with a touch of creativity that captures attention. The audio is lively and upbeat, complementing the visual storytelling.
Develop a 90-second pitch video that showcases your project with precision and professionalism. Ideal for educators and trainers, this video presentation software offers collaborative video editing to refine your content. The visual style is educational and informative, with clear graphics and animations. The audio is supported by subtitles/captions, ensuring accessibility and understanding for all viewers.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Project Pitch Video Maker Works

Create compelling pitch videos with ease using our intuitive video presentation tool.

Step 1
Create Your Script with AI Script Editor
Start by crafting a captivating script using our AI script editor. This tool helps you structure your narrative effectively, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
Step 2
Choose a Template & Scene
Select from a variety of templates and scenes to match the tone and style of your pitch. Our video presentation software offers diverse options to suit any project.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Enhance your video with voiceover generation and subtitles. These features ensure your pitch is accessible and professional, catering to a wider audience.
Step 4
Export Your Video Presentation
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio. Our tool supports various formats, making it easy to share your pitch with stakeholders.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes project pitch video creation by offering a seamless video presentation tool that enhances storytelling and engagement. Leverage AI-driven features to craft compelling pitch decks and videos effortlessly.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight successful project outcomes in your pitch video to build credibility and inspire confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my project pitch video?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive project pitch video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to bring your ideas to life. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can create a professional and engaging pitch video that stands out.

What features does HeyGen's video presentation tool offer?

HeyGen's video presentation tool includes features like voiceover generation, subtitles, and a media library for stock support. These tools ensure your presentations are not only visually appealing but also accessible and informative.

Can HeyGen assist with collaborative video editing?

Yes, HeyGen supports collaborative video editing, allowing teams to work together seamlessly. With its intuitive interface and aspect-ratio resizing, you can efficiently create and edit videos that meet your project's needs.

Why choose HeyGen for creating a pitch deck video?

HeyGen excels in video storytelling, making it an ideal choice for creating a compelling pitch deck video. Its AI script editor and extensive scene templates help you craft a narrative that captures your audience's attention.

