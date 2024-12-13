Program Structure Video Maker for Engaging Explainer Videos

Quickly turn your ideas into stunning visual content with powerful Text-to-video from script.

Create a 1-minute explainer video designed for software developers and technical leads, using HeyGen's program structure video maker to simplify the understanding of complex architectural concepts. The visual style should be clean and schematic, featuring animated diagrams and flowcharts, complemented by a clear, authoritative AI voice generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, ensuring precision in technical explanations.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video targeting IT professionals and technical users, demonstrating a step-by-step process within a new system using HeyGen's AI video platform. Employ a visual style with detailed screen recordings and animated overlays to highlight key interaction points, supported by HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity for complex technical terminology, and incorporating media library/stock support for relevant B-roll footage.
Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute tutorial video for content creators and technical trainers, illustrating how to leverage HeyGen's script to video capabilities to transform documentation into engaging educational content. The visual style should be professional and direct, with on-screen text emphasizing key steps, and feature a knowledgeable AI avatar presenting the information with a calm, instructive voice generated via HeyGen's voiceover generation, making the learning experience smooth and effective.
Prompt 3
Formulate a concise 45-second product introduction video for product managers and engineering teams launching a new feature, showcasing its core functionality with HeyGen's video maker. Opt for a modern, sleek animation style paired with a dynamic soundtrack, using a pre-designed template from HeyGen's templates & scenes to establish a polished aesthetic quickly. The video should effectively communicate the feature's value using concise text overlays and be optimized for various platforms with HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Program Structure Video Maker Works

Craft engaging program structure videos with ease using HeyGen's intuitive platform. Build clear, professional content that effectively communicates your message.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your video project by choosing from a variety of professional video templates designed to streamline your creation process. Alternatively, start from scratch with a blank canvas.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Voice
Populate your scenes with compelling visuals from the extensive stock videos library. Enhance your narrative by adding natural-sounding voiceovers using the AI voice generator, or leverage AI avatars to present your content.
3
Step 3
Generate Captions
Improve accessibility and engagement by automatically generating captions for your video. Easily edit and refine your content using the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to ensure clarity and precision.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Render your completed video using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature in various resolutions. Easily share your professional content directly to social media or download for other uses.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your go-to AI video maker for creating structured programs. Easily design explainer videos and video templates with our intuitive platform.

Clarify Complex Information

.

Convert intricate medical or technical subjects into easy-to-understand explainer videos, enhancing clarity for educational purposes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video platform streamline the video creation process?

HeyGen offers an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, making it easy to create professional videos. This AI video platform empowers users to quickly turn scripts into engaging content with advanced features.

How can HeyGen help me generate captions and voiceovers for my videos?

HeyGen automatically generates captions and offers high-quality voiceovers from your scripts, enhancing accessibility and reach. This capability ensures your video content is understood by a wider audience.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for creating explainer videos?

HeyGen provides a wide selection of AI avatars and professional video templates, ideal for creating compelling explainer videos. Users can also incorporate animations and stock videos to enrich their narratives.

How does HeyGen support brand consistency across various video projects?

HeyGen allows users to maintain brand consistency through customizable branding controls, including logos and color schemes. It's a versatile video maker that ensures your marketing strategy is reflected professionally in every output.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo