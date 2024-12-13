Program Orientation Video Maker: Engage & Onboard Seamlessly

Create a 45-second engaging program orientation video designed for new employees, utilizing modern, clean visuals and a professional, friendly voiceover. This video should introduce key company values and initial onboarding steps, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to ensure a polished presentation for a professional audience.

Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second educational video to guide new students through their academic program, featuring bright, animated graphics and clear, concise audio for effective knowledge sharing. This will help students understand the program structure and benefits, built with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Templates & scenes for an informative experience.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second corporate training video explaining a new internal process, targeting existing employees to align your team on updated procedures. Use step-by-step visuals, on-screen text, and a calm, instructive voiceover, incorporating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and Media library/stock support for an effective learning tool.
Prompt 3
Design a 90-second virtual office tour video for prospective new hires, showcasing the workspace and company culture with dynamic camera movements, upbeat background music, and a welcoming narrator. This engaging onboarding video can be customized using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and AI avatars to provide an immersive experience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Program Orientation Video Maker Works

Easily create professional and engaging orientation videos for new hires or programs, ensuring a smooth and informative introduction.

Step 1
Select a Template or Start from Script
Begin your program orientation video by choosing from a variety of professionally designed video templates, or generate text-to-video directly from your existing script for easy video creation.
Step 2
Customize Your Content with AI
Enhance your message with advanced AI features by adding engaging AI avatars or generating realistic voiceovers from your text. Easily integrate your media from the media library.
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhance Visuals
Ensure consistency and customize video elements by applying your brand's colors and logo using branding controls. Add subtitles and captions to make your corporate training videos accessible and professional.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your orientation video is complete, export it in your desired aspect ratio and share it effortlessly across your platforms. Deliver clear and engaging educational videos to your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines creating impactful program orientation videos. Enhance employee onboarding and training with engaging AI videos, simplifying online video creation.

Achieve Broad Audience Reach

Effortlessly distribute program orientation videos to a wide, dispersed audience, ensuring consistent messaging and accessibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of program orientation videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive online video maker, simplifying the creation of engaging employee onboarding videos and program orientation content. Leverage customizable video templates and AI features to produce professional videos effortlessly.

Can HeyGen help make training and onboarding videos more engaging for new hires?

Absolutely, HeyGen enhances engagement in training and onboarding videos through its advanced AI features. Utilize realistic AI avatars, dynamic text-to-video capabilities, and automatic subtitles to create compelling and professional educational videos that effectively capture attention.

What customization options are available for corporate training videos in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for corporate training videos, allowing you to tailor content to your brand. You can incorporate your branding elements, utilize a rich media library, and customize video templates to create unique and professional videos that align with your organizational identity.

Beyond orientation, what other types of educational videos can I create with HeyGen?

As a versatile online video maker, HeyGen extends beyond orientation videos to facilitate a wide range of educational resources. Easily create engaging how-to videos, detailed training videos, and essential knowledge-sharing content with text-to-video and voiceover generation, streamlining your overall video production.

