Program Orientation Video Maker: Engage & Onboard Seamlessly
Simplify new hire training and boost engagement with AI avatars and easy video creation.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second educational video to guide new students through their academic program, featuring bright, animated graphics and clear, concise audio for effective knowledge sharing. This will help students understand the program structure and benefits, built with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Templates & scenes for an informative experience.
Produce a 30-second corporate training video explaining a new internal process, targeting existing employees to align your team on updated procedures. Use step-by-step visuals, on-screen text, and a calm, instructive voiceover, incorporating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and Media library/stock support for an effective learning tool.
Design a 90-second virtual office tour video for prospective new hires, showcasing the workspace and company culture with dynamic camera movements, upbeat background music, and a welcoming narrator. This engaging onboarding video can be customized using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and AI avatars to provide an immersive experience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen streamlines creating impactful program orientation videos. Enhance employee onboarding and training with engaging AI videos, simplifying online video creation.
Streamline Program Content Creation.
Quickly produce a high volume of consistent and informative orientation videos for diverse programs.
Enhance Engagement and Retention.
Leverage AI to create dynamic and interactive orientation videos that significantly boost trainee engagement and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of program orientation videos?
HeyGen serves as an intuitive online video maker, simplifying the creation of engaging employee onboarding videos and program orientation content. Leverage customizable video templates and AI features to produce professional videos effortlessly.
Can HeyGen help make training and onboarding videos more engaging for new hires?
Absolutely, HeyGen enhances engagement in training and onboarding videos through its advanced AI features. Utilize realistic AI avatars, dynamic text-to-video capabilities, and automatic subtitles to create compelling and professional educational videos that effectively capture attention.
What customization options are available for corporate training videos in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers extensive customization for corporate training videos, allowing you to tailor content to your brand. You can incorporate your branding elements, utilize a rich media library, and customize video templates to create unique and professional videos that align with your organizational identity.
Beyond orientation, what other types of educational videos can I create with HeyGen?
As a versatile online video maker, HeyGen extends beyond orientation videos to facilitate a wide range of educational resources. Easily create engaging how-to videos, detailed training videos, and essential knowledge-sharing content with text-to-video and voiceover generation, streamlining your overall video production.