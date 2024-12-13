AI Program Launch Video Maker: Unveil Your Product Professionally

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the Program Launch Video Maker Works

Craft compelling program launch videos with ease using our intuitive AI-powered platform, designed to bring your product to life.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a selection of ready-made templates specifically designed for program launches to kickstart your project.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Assets
Personalize your video by uploading your own images, video clips, and product footage to showcase your offering.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Music
Enhance your narrative with professional voiceovers generated by AI, adding an engaging audio layer to your launch video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize and export your program launch video in crisp 4K resolution, optimized for all major social media platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your ultimate AI Product Launch Video Maker, empowering you to swiftly create compelling program launch videos and product launch videos. Leverage ready-made templates and AI-generated scripts to produce high-impact marketing videos for all your social media channels.

Highlight Product Success Stories

Develop powerful video testimonials and case studies that demonstrate the real-world value and impact of your new product or program.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling product launch videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Product Launch Video Maker that simplifies the creation of compelling product launch videos. Leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology, you can quickly generate professional content from a script, enhancing your marketing videos.

What customization options are available for my product videos with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can fully customize your product videos using robust branding controls, including logos and colors. Utilize ready-made templates, upload your assets, access a vast media library with stock footage, add music, and incorporate dynamic text animations to ensure your brand shines.

Can HeyGen automate parts of the product launch video creation process?

Yes, HeyGen significantly streamlines the video creation process for product launches through AI storytelling features. You can generate scripts with AI and leverage our advanced voiceover generation to quickly produce high-quality, professional videos, empowering your creative vision.

Does HeyGen support high-quality exports for various social media platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures your program launch videos are professional and ready for any platform. Our video maker supports high-quality exports, including 4K resolution, and offers aspect-ratio resizing to perfectly fit your content for social media and other marketing videos.

