Explore the engaging world of 'Program Guide Video Maker' in this 60-second tutorial designed for budding creators looking to produce dynamic how-to videos. Visuals are bright and energetic, employing HeyGen’s 'Templates & scenes' to guide viewers through a seamless video creation process. The target audience is young entrepreneurs and educators eager to make a mark online. The upbeat music complements the on-screen action, maintaining a lively pace throughout.

