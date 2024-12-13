Program Enrollment Video Maker: Boost Your Admissions
Boost enrollment with engaging promotional videos. Easily generate videos from script with AI.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second video marketing piece to promote a new online course. This educational video maker masterpiece should appeal to potential learners looking to acquire new skills, featuring a dynamic and engaging modern visual style. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key course benefits and testimonials, making the content highly engaging.
Produce a 60-second captivating promotional video aimed at boosting enrollment for a new school year. This school marketing video should resonate with parents and students, adopting a warm, community-focused visual style with friendly narration. Employ HeyGen's voiceover generation to articulate the school's unique values and student experiences effectively.
Design a crisp 15-second promo video for an upcoming webinar on program enrollment. This concise piece should target busy professionals and potential attendees, employing a fast-paced, attention-grabbing visual style with vibrant graphics. Ensure accessibility and clarity by using HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to highlight key dates and benefits even without sound.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an AI video maker that empowers you to create compelling program enrollment videos. Boost enrollment and amplify your video marketing with ease.
Expand Educational Programs.
Effortlessly create diverse educational videos to launch new courses and attract a wider global student audience, boosting enrollment.
Produce Effective Enrollment Ads.
Rapidly generate high-impact promotional videos and ads using AI to effectively market programs and significantly boost student enrollment.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling enrollment videos for my programs?
HeyGen is an advanced program enrollment video maker that allows you to easily create engaging enrollment and promotional videos using AI avatars and text-to-video from script, helping you effectively boost enrollment for your programs or courses.
What makes HeyGen an effective AI video maker for educational content and online course promotion?
HeyGen's AI video maker simplifies the creation of educational videos by enabling you to generate video from text with realistic voiceovers and customizable templates, ideal for online course promotion and creating high-quality instructional content.
Can I customize my promotional videos with specific branding and music using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to add your logo and colors, along with a diverse music library, ensuring your promotional videos are unique, professional, and perfectly aligned with your brand identity to create videos effectively.
How does HeyGen streamline the process of video marketing for schools and educational institutions?
HeyGen streamlines video marketing for schools by offering an intuitive platform to create videos quickly, including automatic subtitles and a vast media library, making high-quality content accessible for all your school marketing videos and video marketing campaigns.