No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers educators to easily create engaging educational content and enhance teaching through AI video capabilities.
Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide.
Expand your reach by easily creating new academic courses and educational videos, connecting with a global audience of learners.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI.
Elevate viewer engagement and improve knowledge retention in your educational content and lecture videos using powerful AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging educational content for universities?
HeyGen empowers educators to produce compelling educational video content with ease. Utilize AI video technology and customizable templates to craft dynamic presentations that enhance viewer engagement and academic content creation.
What is the easiest way to make educational videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen simplifies educational video creation through its advanced text-to-video feature. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI will automatically generate a professional video with synchronized visuals and high-quality voiceover generation.
Can HeyGen enhance my teaching through AI avatars?
HeyGen's diverse range of AI avatars can significantly enhance teaching by presenting information in a dynamic and visually appealing manner. These avatars, coupled with automatic subtitles or captions, help create accessible and engaging academic content for all students.
Does HeyGen provide robust video editing tools for lecture video creation?
HeyGen offers intuitive video editing tools designed to streamline your workflow as a lecture video editor. You can easily create video content using a variety of pre-built templates and scenes, allowing you to focus on your message while HeyGen handles the production details.