Professional Video Maker for Teams: Create Videos Faster
Boost team productivity and create professional marketing and training videos using an AI-powered platform with customizable templates.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Craft an engaging 45-second marketing video aimed at small business owners, showcasing a new product launch. The visual style should be dynamic and vibrant, using upbeat background music to capture attention, with sleek text overlays and quick scene transitions. This piece will demonstrate how easily teams can create videos using HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid content generation and collaboration.
Develop a concise 1-minute 30-second internal communication video for project managers, announcing a quarterly company update. The visual style should be polished and informative, featuring a professional AI voice explaining key metrics, reinforced by clear subtitles for accessibility, all set against a corporate background. This video exemplifies how HeyGen's voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions capabilities enhance the clarity of a professional video maker for teams.
Produce an in-depth 2-minute technical explainer video targeted at product managers and enterprise teams, detailing the setup process of a new software integration. The visual style should be precise and tutorial-like, demonstrating complex steps with an authoritative AI voice. This video will effectively use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to simplify explanations and ensure an AI-powered platform delivers consistent messages while streamlining workflows.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Rapidly produce compelling video advertisements using AI to attract and convert your target audience effectively.
Enhance Team Training & Engagement.
Improve learning outcomes and retention across your team by developing engaging and interactive training videos with AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
What makes HeyGen an effective professional video maker for teams?
HeyGen is an AI-powered platform designed to be a professional video maker for teams, utilizing advanced AI Avatar technology to create videos. Its user-friendly interface simplifies the entire process, enabling efficient and high-quality video production.
What technical features support brand consistency in HeyGen?
HeyGen offers robust branding controls and brand kits, enabling teams to maintain consistent visual identity across all videos. This fosters seamless collaboration and streamlines workflows for cohesive content production.
Can HeyGen generate AI text-to-speech and autocaptions for videos?
Yes, HeyGen features advanced AI text-to-speech capabilities to generate natural-sounding voiceovers and automatically adds autocaptions, enhancing accessibility and engagement for your high-quality videos. This integrated video editor functionality ensures a polished final product.
How does HeyGen facilitate team collaboration for video projects?
HeyGen is designed for teams, offering a collaborative environment where multiple users can work on video projects. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and shared workspaces streamline workflows, ensuring efficient content creation and review.