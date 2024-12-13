Professional Video Generator: Create Stunning Videos with AI

Transform text into high-quality promotional videos effortlessly with our AI-powered text-to-video from script feature, boosting your marketing impact.

Imagine a 30-second promotional video for small business owners, showcasing a new software feature with a modern and vibrant visual style. This video should utilize an engaging AI avatar to deliver a friendly, upbeat voiceover, highlighting the ease of use for marketing videos created with a professional video generator.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For tech enthusiasts, a 60-second explainer video is needed to break down a complex AI concept into understandable segments, featuring a clean, infographic-based visual aesthetic. The content will be generated from a script using HeyGen's text-to-video generator, ensuring crisp subtitles for optimal high-quality video output.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a dynamic, eye-catching 15-second social media video for brand followers, announcing a quick tip or update, perfect for short-form content. Leverage HeyGen's AI-powered templates and extensive media library/stock support to achieve high creative control with a trending audio backdrop.
Example Prompt 3
Construct a 45-second tutorial video aimed at new users learning a specific software feature, presenting information with a clear, step-by-step visual style that incorporates screencast-like elements. HeyGen's voiceover generation will provide calm, instructive narration, ensuring a professional video generator quality output with appropriate aspect-ratio resizing and exports for various platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Professional Video Generators Work

Effortlessly transform your ideas into stunning, high-quality videos using advanced AI, streamlining your content creation process for maximum impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your video script. Our powerful Text-to-video from script feature will use this to generate the foundational content for your video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your message by choosing from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand, ensuring a dynamic and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voice and Brand
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers and apply your brand's unique style with branding controls like logos and colors to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your production by choosing the optimal aspect ratio and exporting your finished, professional-grade video for any platform.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Develop persuasive AI videos to effectively showcase customer testimonials and build trust with prospective clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging and professional promotional videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create compelling promotional videos with ease. Leverage AI-powered templates, advanced creative control, and realistic AI avatars to produce high-quality video output that captivates your audience.

What kind of AI avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides a diverse range of AI avatars, including realistic digital avatars and animated characters, to personalize your video content. These AI avatars can be seamlessly integrated with your scripts for dynamic and engaging presentations.

How does HeyGen streamline the video creation process?

HeyGen simplifies the end-to-end video creation process by transforming text into video with AI, automatically generating voiceovers and subtitles. This allows you to produce high-quality video output efficiently, reducing your production time significantly.

Can I customize my brand's visual aesthetic within HeyGen's generative AI video tool?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logos, brand colors, and custom media to maintain a consistent visual aesthetic. This ensures every video you create reflects your unique brand identity.

