Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For tech enthusiasts, a 60-second explainer video is needed to break down a complex AI concept into understandable segments, featuring a clean, infographic-based visual aesthetic. The content will be generated from a script using HeyGen's text-to-video generator, ensuring crisp subtitles for optimal high-quality video output.
Craft a dynamic, eye-catching 15-second social media video for brand followers, announcing a quick tip or update, perfect for short-form content. Leverage HeyGen's AI-powered templates and extensive media library/stock support to achieve high creative control with a trending audio backdrop.
Construct a 45-second tutorial video aimed at new users learning a specific software feature, presenting information with a clear, step-by-step visual style that incorporates screencast-like elements. HeyGen's voiceover generation will provide calm, instructive narration, ensuring a professional video generator quality output with appropriate aspect-ratio resizing and exports for various platforms.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly generate compelling, professional video ads that drive engagement and conversions for your campaigns.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips to boost your online presence and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging and professional promotional videos?
HeyGen empowers users to create compelling promotional videos with ease. Leverage AI-powered templates, advanced creative control, and realistic AI avatars to produce high-quality video output that captivates your audience.
What kind of AI avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen provides a diverse range of AI avatars, including realistic digital avatars and animated characters, to personalize your video content. These AI avatars can be seamlessly integrated with your scripts for dynamic and engaging presentations.
How does HeyGen streamline the video creation process?
HeyGen simplifies the end-to-end video creation process by transforming text into video with AI, automatically generating voiceovers and subtitles. This allows you to produce high-quality video output efficiently, reducing your production time significantly.
Can I customize my brand's visual aesthetic within HeyGen's generative AI video tool?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logos, brand colors, and custom media to maintain a consistent visual aesthetic. This ensures every video you create reflects your unique brand identity.