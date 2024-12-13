Imagine streamlining your onboarding training process with engaging video modules. This 30-second spot, targeting HR Managers and L&D Specialists, should feature a modern, clean visual style with animated graphics and an upbeat, energetic background music. Demonstrate how easy it is to transform raw scripts into polished training videos using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, showcasing various AI avatars delivering key information for new hires efficiently.

Generate Video