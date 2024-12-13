Create a 1-minute professional orientation video generator introduction for new hires at a rapidly growing tech startup, designed to quickly immerse them in company culture and essential information. The visual style should be sleek and modern, incorporating branded colors and animated graphics, while the audio features a welcoming, professional voiceover generated by HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability. This engaging video aims to make the employee onboarding process seamless and memorable, utilizing AI avatars to present key figures and departments.

Generate Video