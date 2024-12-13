Professional Internal Video Generator for Fast, Easy AI

Generate professional videos in minutes using our expansive library of customizable templates.

Create a 60-second professional onboarding video designed for new employees, introducing them to company culture and key initial steps. The visual style should be warm and inviting, featuring diverse AI avatars to represent different departments, complemented by a friendly, professional voiceover. This video utilizes HeyGen's AI avatars to make the introduction engaging and personalized.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second generative AI video targeting prospective clients, showcasing the benefits of our latest product feature. The visual and audio style should be sleek, modern, and highly dynamic, using engaging motion graphics and an energetic narrator. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform marketing copy into compelling visuals, demonstrating seamless video creation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second internal communication video for all staff, announcing a significant company policy update. The visual style should be clear and professional, using clean graphics and a trustworthy tone, supported by a realistic and articulate voiceover. This professional internal video generator enables the seamless Voiceover generation directly from text, ensuring consistency and clarity in messaging.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 90-second how-to guide for existing users, explaining a specific function within our software. The video should have a clear, step-by-step visual presentation with stunning visuals that highlight each action, accompanied by a calm and informative audio narration. Employ HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a polished and easy-to-follow tutorial, enhancing the overall video creation process.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Professional Internal Video Generator Works

Effortlessly produce polished, impactful internal videos. Transform your ideas into professional video content with AI, boosting communication and engagement across your organization.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Write or paste your internal communication message. Our generative AI transforms your text into a dynamic video, making content creation simple.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars. Customize scenes to align with your company's branding and message, ensuring your video looks professional.
3
Step 3
Add Narration
Enhance your video with realistic voiceovers generated directly from your script. Choose from various voices and languages to deliver your message clearly.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with appropriate aspect ratios for different platforms. Export your high-quality internal video to share with your team or company.

Deliver Inspiring Internal Communications

Craft compelling motivational videos and leadership messages to unite your team and reinforce company culture effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional videos?

HeyGen's powerful generative AI video platform makes professional video creation accessible to everyone. By leveraging advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, you can effortlessly produce stunning visuals and engaging visual stories, significantly streamlining your content production workflow.

Can HeyGen help me achieve creative control over my video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive creative control through features like customizable templates, realistic voiceovers, and dynamic AI avatars. This allows you to craft unique professional videos that perfectly match your vision and brand aesthetic.

What kind of creative content can I produce with HeyGen?

HeyGen empowers you to create a wide array of creative content, from compelling social media videos to detailed explainer videos and internal communications. Our platform offers the tools to generate captivating narratives and stunning visuals for any need.

Is HeyGen suitable for content creators with no prior video editing skills?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be user-friendly, making professional video creation accessible even without prior video editing skills. Our intuitive interface and AI-powered tools simplify the process, allowing content creators to focus on delivering engaging visual stories quickly.

