Professional-Grade Video Generator for Fast AI Video Creation
Leverage our AI video generator's text-to-video from script capability to transform your ideas into high-quality, engaging videos with unprecedented speed.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce an engaging 45-second product explainer video aimed at tech-savvy entrepreneurs, showcasing a new software feature. The video should adopt a professional yet friendly visual aesthetic, using clean animated scenes and a knowledgeable digital avatar to guide the viewer, accompanied by a subtle, modern background score. Emphasize the advantage of using professional-grade video generator tools and HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver complex information clearly.
Design an informative 60-second educational segment for online content creators, offering quick tips on enhancing video creation workflows. The visual approach should be clean and instructional, utilizing a mix of screen recordings and relevant stock media from the media library/stock support, backed by a calm, authoritative narration. Showcase how AI tools for video creation streamline the production process, and integrate clear subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Develop a crisp 15-second brand announcement for internal communications, notifying staff about a company milestone. This short video needs a sleek, impactful visual style with bold text overlays and dynamic transitions, paired with an uplifting, contemporary jingle. Demonstrate the versatility of generative AI video by quickly creating this message and utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure it looks perfect across all platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly generate professional, high-impact video advertisements to captivate your audience and drive conversions with AI.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips that enhance your online presence and engage followers instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my creative video creation process?
HeyGen leverages generative AI video technology to transform your ideas into high-quality video output, offering a suite of AI tools for video creation, including diverse digital avatars and animated characters. This empowers you to craft engaging content effortlessly.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for video production?
HeyGen provides extensive customization for your videos, from text-to-video generation with AI voiceover to branding controls for logos and colors. You can easily tailor content to meet specific creative visions for various platforms, including social media videos.
Can HeyGen streamline video production workflows for content marketing teams?
Absolutely. HeyGen serves as a professional-grade AI video generator, simplifying video creation for content marketing teams. It automates repetitive tasks and provides templates, allowing for efficient production of high-quality video output without extensive editing experience.
What makes HeyGen a leading AI video generator?
HeyGen stands out as an advanced AI video generator by offering realistic digital avatars and robust text-to-video capabilities. Its generative AI video platform enables seamless video creation, making professional-grade video content accessible for everyone.