Professional-Grade Video Generator for Fast AI Video Creation

Leverage our AI video generator's text-to-video from script capability to transform your ideas into high-quality, engaging videos with unprecedented speed.

Create a compelling 30-second social media video targeting small business owners, demonstrating how an AI video generator can simplify content creation. The visual style should be bright and energetic, featuring quick cuts and animated graphics, complemented by an upbeat, contemporary soundtrack and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover generation. Highlight the ease of turning a script into a dynamic visual story using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an engaging 45-second product explainer video aimed at tech-savvy entrepreneurs, showcasing a new software feature. The video should adopt a professional yet friendly visual aesthetic, using clean animated scenes and a knowledgeable digital avatar to guide the viewer, accompanied by a subtle, modern background score. Emphasize the advantage of using professional-grade video generator tools and HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver complex information clearly.
Example Prompt 2
Design an informative 60-second educational segment for online content creators, offering quick tips on enhancing video creation workflows. The visual approach should be clean and instructional, utilizing a mix of screen recordings and relevant stock media from the media library/stock support, backed by a calm, authoritative narration. Showcase how AI tools for video creation streamline the production process, and integrate clear subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a crisp 15-second brand announcement for internal communications, notifying staff about a company milestone. This short video needs a sleek, impactful visual style with bold text overlays and dynamic transitions, paired with an uplifting, contemporary jingle. Demonstrate the versatility of generative AI video by quickly creating this message and utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to ensure it looks perfect across all platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a professional-grade video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling videos with our AI-powered platform, empowering you to produce high-quality content for any professional need.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Write or paste your video script. Our advanced AI uses the Text-to-video from script capability to convert your text into natural-sounding speech, streamlining your content production.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand or message. These digital avatars enhance engagement and give your professional videos a human touch.
3
Step 3
Apply Customizations
Tailor your video with extensive Branding controls (logo, colors), enabling full customization to align with your brand identity and professional standards.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your project and leverage our flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to get your high-quality video output in the perfect format for any platform, ready for immediate use.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop compelling and professional AI videos to highlight successful customer journeys, building trust and demonstrating value.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video creation process?

HeyGen leverages generative AI video technology to transform your ideas into high-quality video output, offering a suite of AI tools for video creation, including diverse digital avatars and animated characters. This empowers you to craft engaging content effortlessly.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video production?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your videos, from text-to-video generation with AI voiceover to branding controls for logos and colors. You can easily tailor content to meet specific creative visions for various platforms, including social media videos.

Can HeyGen streamline video production workflows for content marketing teams?

Absolutely. HeyGen serves as a professional-grade AI video generator, simplifying video creation for content marketing teams. It automates repetitive tasks and provides templates, allowing for efficient production of high-quality video output without extensive editing experience.

What makes HeyGen a leading AI video generator?

HeyGen stands out as an advanced AI video generator by offering realistic digital avatars and robust text-to-video capabilities. Its generative AI video platform enables seamless video creation, making professional-grade video content accessible for everyone.

