Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second explainer video for all company employees, detailing a new HR policy with clarity and warmth. The visual aesthetic should be clean and professional, incorporating a friendly AI avatar to present the information in a reassuring tone, ensuring the video includes easy-to-read captions to enhance accessibility, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars for a personalized touch.
Produce a concise 30-second video demonstrating a key software feature, aimed at tech-savvy users and existing clients seeking professional development. The visual design should be sharp and instructional, using screen recordings interspersed with animated text highlights, set against a dynamic background from HeyGen's Templates & scenes, and supported by a precise, informative voiceover.
Craft an inspiring 45-second promotional video to market an upcoming internal professional development workshop to various internal teams. The visual style should be motivational and branded, utilizing a mix of compelling stock media from HeyGen's Media library/stock support and custom graphics, with an uplifting instrumental background track and a professional, encouraging voiceover created using a training video maker to capture attention and drive sign-ups.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an advanced professional development video maker, empowering you to create high-quality training videos and online courses efficiently with AI.
Expand Your Online Course Offerings.
Efficiently develop and scale your online courses with AI, reaching a broader audience and enhancing global learning opportunities.
Enhance Healthcare Training & Education.
Utilize AI to simplify complex medical topics, creating clear and impactful training videos for healthcare professionals and students.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen utilize AI to streamline video creation?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities, to transform complex multimedia creation into an effortless process, ideal for generating professional videos efficiently.
Can I create professional development and training videos with HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a powerful training video maker, enabling you to produce high-quality professional development videos using customizable templates, AI avatars, and easy voiceover generation for clear instruction.
What branding options are available within HeyGen for my video content?
HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to maintain company branding across all your video projects by integrating custom logos, colors, and consistent visual elements through its templates and scene features.
How quickly can HeyGen help me generate explainer videos or marketing content?
With HeyGen's intuitive interface and text-to-video functionality, you can rapidly generate compelling explainer videos and marketing content. Simply input your script, select an avatar, and HeyGen produces a polished video complete with voiceover generation.