Be a Professional Development Maker: Easy AI Training Videos

Empower educators to integrate technology seamlessly: Create engaging instructional materials with text-to-video from script, making professional development truly accessible.

Create a 45-second instructional video designed for educators, showcasing how an AI Chatbot can revolutionize professional development by offering instant support and resources. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to demonstrate interactive learning scenarios, accompanied by a clear, authoritative voiceover.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second inspiring video targeting curriculum designers and trainers, demonstrating how easily they can generate engaging instructional materials. The visual and audio style should be bright, dynamic, and inspiring with upbeat music, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to rapidly transform written content into compelling visual lessons that enhance curriculum design.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second energetic video aimed at workshop facilitators and corporate trainers, illustrating how to integrate technology to create dynamic hands-on activities. The visual style should be interactive and energetic, featuring diverse examples pulled from HeyGen's media library/stock support, complemented by a dynamic, enthusiastic voiceover to inspire active participation in workshops.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 40-second informative video for learning and development specialists, emphasizing strategies for making learning accessible and boosting digital literacy. The aesthetic should be clean, modern, and inclusive with clear on-screen visuals and a calm, informative voice, utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure universal understanding and accessibility for all learners.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Professional Development Maker Works

Empower educators with engaging professional development materials, making complex concepts clear and learning accessible through powerful video creation.

1
Step 1
Create Your Professional Development Content
Begin by outlining your learning objectives and scripting the core content for your professional development session. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to transform your text into a dynamic video, creating comprehensive instructional materials.
2
Step 2
Select Your Presenter and Voice
Enhance your message by choosing from a variety of HeyGen's AI avatars to represent your instructors. This brings your content to life and makes learning accessible for all participants.
3
Step 3
Refine and Brand Your Training
Customize your professional development videos to align with your organization's identity using HeyGen's robust Branding controls for logos and colors, ensuring consistent delivery of workshops.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Professional Learning
Finalize your video by utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for any platform. Distribute your engaging video content to educators for impactful professional growth, whether virtual or in person.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Quick Instructional Content

Rapidly create engaging short instructional videos and clips, perfect for illustrating AI concepts or promoting professional development initiatives to educators.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance professional development for educators?

HeyGen empowers educators to create engaging professional development and instructional materials using AI avatars and text-to-video. This makes learning accessible and dynamic for all participants, whether for virtual or in-person training.

What tools does HeyGen offer to create dynamic workshops?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of technological tools, including customizable templates and voiceover generation, to help you generate ideas and produce dynamic workshops. You can easily integrate multimedia from the stock library to create rich learning experiences.

Is HeyGen suitable for creating digital literacy resources?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for developing engaging digital literacy resources. Its text-to-video capabilities and automatic subtitles ensure that instructional materials are clear, branded, and make learning accessible to a wider audience.

Can HeyGen help integrate technology into existing curriculum designs?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates integrating cutting-edge technology into your curriculum design by allowing you to easily create video content featuring AI avatars. Videos can be exported in various aspect ratios, making them versatile for different platforms and supporting hands-on activities.

