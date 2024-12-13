The Ultimate Professional Briefing Video Maker
Quickly turn scripts into engaging professional briefing videos using advanced text-to-video capabilities.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 90-second explainer video targeting internal training departments and new employees, detailing a complex technical process. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform your outline into a dynamic visual narrative, augmented by relevant stock media from the Media library/stock support, accompanied by a professional and informative audio track.
Produce a compelling 2-minute product demonstration video for potential clients and sales teams, highlighting a software solution's user interface. Employ customizable templates & scenes to maintain a polished, branded look, incorporating dynamic screen recordings and clear subtitles/captions for accessibility, and ensure optimal display across platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Craft a high-impact 45-second performance briefing video for stakeholders and cross-functional teams, summarizing quarterly technical achievements. Utilize a professional AI avatar for a consistent presenter, enhanced by precise voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles/captions to ensure maximum comprehension in a fast-paced, infographic-style visual presentation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Training and Internal Briefings.
Improve knowledge retention and engagement for training modules and internal communications with dynamic AI-powered videos.
Develop Engaging Educational Content.
Expand your educational reach by rapidly producing high-quality courses and learning briefings for a global audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation from text?
HeyGen transforms your scripts into professional talking head videos using advanced text to video capabilities. Our platform leverages AI avatars and customizable video templates to make creating high-quality content effortless and efficient.
What branding controls are available in HeyGen's online video editor?
HeyGen's online video editor provides robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo, brand colors, and custom fonts. This ensures every video aligns perfectly with your visual identity for consistent internal communication or social media campaigns.
Can HeyGen generate realistic AI avatars and voiceovers for videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse range of realistic AI avatars and an advanced AI voice generator for natural-sounding voiceovers. You can create compelling talking head videos with precise control over intonation and emotion, enhancing engagement without needing real actors.
What editing features does HeyGen provide for video customization and export?
HeyGen features an intuitive drag-and-drop editor for easy video composition and customization. Our platform also supports aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options to ensure your performance briefing videos are optimized for various platforms and audiences.