Discover how our interactive walkthroughs streamline product adoption. Produce a concise 45-second video for product managers and developers, employing a clean, professional visual style with screen-recorded examples and an informative voiceover generated directly from a script using HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities, highlighting the ease of creating in-app guidance.
Elevate your customer retention and ensure robust product adoption. Develop a polished 60-second video for business executives and marketing teams, using a storytelling visual style with engaging stock media and a confident voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, illustrating the long-term value of effective SaaS product walkthroughs.
Launching new features for your mobile app and need a quick way to educate users? Craft a dynamic 30-second video specifically for product marketing specialists, using problem-solution oriented visuals and a friendly, helpful tone, enhanced with clear subtitles/captions to demonstrate how an intuitive product tour software makes feature discovery effortless.
How Product Walkthrough Generators Work

Streamline user onboarding and feature adoption by crafting engaging, interactive guides that lead users to success.

1
Step 1
Create Your Walkthrough Structure
Define the sequence of steps and the overall user journey for your product walkthrough. Utilize a no-code tool to easily map out the path users will take through your application.
2
Step 2
Select Interactive Elements
Choose UI elements to highlight, add informative tooltips, and embed clickable hotspots that guide users precisely. Enhance engagement by incorporating rich media, such as voiceover generation for audio instructions.
3
Step 3
Apply Customization and Logic
Tailor the walkthrough's appearance to match your brand by applying custom branding controls, including your logo and color schemes. Implement conditional branching to deliver personalized experiences based on user actions or profiles.
4
Step 4
Publish and Track Performance
Deploy your interactive guides directly within your product or share them via trackable links. Monitor user engagement and measure product adoption through integrated analytics to continuously optimize your onboarding.

How can HeyGen serve as a powerful product walkthrough generator?

HeyGen excels as a product walkthrough generator by utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts, enabling the creation of engaging product walkthroughs effortlessly. This significantly enhances user onboarding and accelerates product adoption for any SaaS product walkthrough.

What features does HeyGen offer for crafting interactive walkthroughs and in-app guidance?

HeyGen empowers users to build highly effective product tours with features like customizable AI avatars, professional voiceover generation, and robust branding controls. These capabilities enhance interactive walkthroughs and streamline the introduction of new features through clear in-app guidance.

Can HeyGen simplify the creation of product tours to boost customer retention?

Yes, HeyGen significantly simplifies product tour creation using ready-to-use templates and efficient text-to-video functionality. This allows for quick generation of compelling content that helps improve product adoption and ultimately strengthens customer retention.

How does HeyGen support comprehensive branding and visual customization for product education?

HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, including custom logos and colors, ensuring all product walkthroughs align perfectly with your brand identity. Coupled with a diverse media library and aspect-ratio resizing, it guarantees professional and consistent visual communication for effective user onboarding.

