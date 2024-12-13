Create Stunning Videos with Our Product Video Maker

Transform your ideas into engaging videos effortlessly with AI avatars and customizable templates.

533/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second tutorial video, learn how to effectively use HeyGen's AI avatars to create engaging content for your online courses. Targeted at educators and content creators, this video will demonstrate the seamless integration of AI avatars into your lessons, providing a personalized touch. The visual style will be clean and educational, with clear subtitles to enhance accessibility. With HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, you'll see how easy it is to bring your educational content to life.
Prompt 2
Dive into a 90-second technical walkthrough on using HeyGen's screen recorder to capture high-quality video tutorials. Perfect for software developers and IT professionals, this video will guide you through the process of recording your screen in 4K resolution, ensuring every detail is captured with precision. The visual style will be straightforward and informative, with a focus on clarity and detail. HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature will be highlighted to ensure your tutorials are accessible to a global audience.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 30-second creative video showcasing the power of HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor. Ideal for marketers and social media influencers, this video will demonstrate how to effortlessly create stunning visuals using HeyGen's intuitive interface. The visual style will be vibrant and energetic, with quick cuts and lively music to keep viewers engaged. By utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support, you'll have access to a vast array of resources to enhance your video content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Product Tutorial Video Maker

Create engaging and informative product tutorial videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your product tutorial. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a video format, ensuring your message is communicated effectively.
2
Step 2
Choose an AI Avatar
Select from a variety of AI avatars to present your tutorial. This feature adds a professional touch and helps maintain viewer engagement throughout the video.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover
Enhance your video with a voiceover generated by HeyGen. This feature allows you to add a human-like voice to your tutorial, making it more relatable and easier to follow.
4
Step 4
Apply Subtitles
Ensure your video is accessible to a wider audience by applying subtitles. HeyGen's subtitle feature supports multiple languages, making your tutorial inclusive and easy to understand.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of product tutorial videos by leveraging AI to produce high-quality, engaging content quickly and efficiently. With features like AI avatars and multilingual support, HeyGen ensures your tutorials are accessible and captivating.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

.

Quickly create captivating product demo videos for social media, driving interest and interaction with your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance product video creation?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive product video maker that utilizes AI avatars and customizable templates to create engaging and professional videos. With features like branding controls and a media library, you can easily craft videos that align with your brand's identity.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for tutorial videos?

HeyGen stands out as a tutorial video maker by providing text-to-video capabilities and voiceover generation. These features, combined with subtitles and captions, ensure your tutorials are accessible and easy to follow.

Can HeyGen support multilingual video projects?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual video projects with its voiceover generation and subtitle features, allowing you to reach a global audience effectively.

Why choose HeyGen for screen recording needs?

HeyGen's screen recorder is designed for seamless integration with its video editor, enabling you to capture, edit, and enhance your screen recordings with transitions and animations effortlessly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo