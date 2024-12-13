Product Tutorial Video Generator: Create Engaging How-To Guides

Produce engaging product tutorials instantly with powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.

Create a concise 1-minute video demonstrating how to set up a new project in our advanced project management software, targeting small business owners and IT managers who need quick, professional guides. The visual style should be clean and functional, with an AI avatar clearly explaining each step, accompanied by a calm, authoritative voiceover generation that ensures clarity and precision throughout the product tutorial video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 90-second explainer video designed for new software users and customer support teams, detailing the multi-user collaboration feature of our platform. The aesthetic should be engaging and modern, utilizing vibrant Templates & scenes and relying on text-to-video from script capabilities to streamline production. The audio should be upbeat and informative, ensuring a smooth and clear explanation of this AI tutorial video generator's advanced features.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a comprehensive 2-minute product walkthrough for global e-commerce vendors, showcasing our platform's international shipping integration. The visual and audio style must be polished and professional, leveraging Media library/stock support for diverse imagery, while incorporating clear subtitles/captions to aid understanding across languages. This AI Product Video Generator presentation should convey confidence and global reach, making complex features accessible worldwide.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a dynamic 45-second marketing video aimed at digital marketers and content creators, illustrating how to quickly create a compelling social media ad using our drag-and-drop video editor. The visual design should be quick-paced and visually appealing, employing aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms and utilizing Media library/stock support to enrich the content. The audio must be energetic and impactful, highlighting the efficiency of this powerful product video maker for rapid campaign deployment.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a product tutorial video generator works

Easily create engaging product tutorials and explainer videos with AI-powered tools, from script to final export, enhancing customer understanding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing or pasting your product tutorial script. Our platform transforms your text into a dynamic video, leveraging advanced Text-to-video from script capabilities to bring your instructions to life.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals and Voice
Select from a library of professional video templates to set the scene. Further personalize your tutorial by choosing an AI avatar or generating a natural-sounding AI voiceover for clear narration.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Media
Enhance your tutorial with brand consistency by utilizing Branding controls to incorporate your specific colors and logo. Access a vast Media library/stock support to include relevant images, videos, or background music.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Review your completed product tutorial video. Optimize its display across various platforms by adjusting the aspect ratio, then export it in your desired format, ready for your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Engaging Product Explainer Videos

.

Create dynamic product explainer videos and quick tutorials for social media, capturing attention and boosting understanding rapidly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen accelerate the creation of product videos?

HeyGen acts as a powerful "AI Product Video Generator," dramatically accelerating the production of professional "product tutorial videos" and "marketing videos." Its integrated "AI Avatars" and "AI voiceovers" allow for rapid content generation without extensive technical skills.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for customizing video content?

HeyGen provides robust technical features for "brand customization," including a "drag-and-drop editor" for easy scene arrangement and modification. Users can leverage diverse "video templates" and integrate their brand elements for a consistent look.

Can HeyGen produce engaging explainer videos with animated elements?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an excellent "explainer video" maker, allowing you to create dynamic and engaging content with realistic "AI Avatars" and vibrant "animated videos." You can convey complex information clearly and concisely through compelling visuals and narration.

Does HeyGen facilitate multi-language video production?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to reach a global audience for "customer training" and other content by facilitating "translation in 65+ languages." Combined with advanced "AI voiceovers," this feature ensures your videos are accessible and impactful worldwide.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo