Product Training Video Generator: Create Engaging Tutorials Fast
Quickly transform your scripts into professional training videos using HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script capability.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a professional 45-second instructional video for small business owners or team leads implementing new tools, explaining a core feature of the platform. Employ a clear, straightforward visual style with an "AI avatars" 'talking head' presentation to convey authority and approachability, ensuring the audio is precise and easy to follow, making complex "Employee Onboarding" simple.
Produce an imaginative 60-second concept video aimed at marketing teams, demonstrating the potential for "visualizing a product" or abstract idea with HeyGen. The visual style should be inventive and artistic, blending abstract graphics with practical product demonstrations, supported by a compelling script for "Text-to-video from script" and an inspirational audio track.
Design a concise 15-second update video for existing users or internal teams, announcing a new quick feature or answering a common FAQ. The visual style should be bright, fast-paced, and utilize HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes" for rapid creation, with an energetic and clear AI Voiceover that gets straight to the point, leveraging the power of "AI Voiceovers."
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Scale Product Training & Reach More Learners.
Efficiently produce extensive product training libraries and distribute them globally to a wider audience, breaking language barriers.
Enhance Training Engagement & Retention.
Leverage AI-powered video to create dynamic, interactive product training content that captivates learners and significantly improves knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging training videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to transform your content into visually engaging training videos. This AI Video Generator simplifies the creation process, ensuring your audience remains captivated with dynamic content.
What makes HeyGen an efficient text-to-video generator for businesses?
HeyGen's innovative AI video platform streamlines content creation by converting text scripts into professional videos with lifelike AI Voiceovers and customizable Templates. This makes it a highly efficient text-to-video generator for rapid production.
Can HeyGen be used for different types of training, such as employee onboarding or sales enablement?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile product training video generator perfect for various applications, including comprehensive Employee Onboarding and dynamic Sales Enablement content. It ensures consistent, high-quality training videos across all departments.
Does HeyGen allow for customization to match brand guidelines?
Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization options, enabling you to align your videos with your brand's aesthetic. You can utilize various AI avatars and integrate your brand's elements seamlessly using HeyGen's intuitive video editing tools.