Product Teaser Video Maker: Create Stunning Previews Fast
Effortlessly create captivating short teaser videos for product launches and social media using AI with seamless Text-to-video from script.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of captivating product teaser videos, enabling businesses to quickly produce engaging promo videos for successful product launches. Our AI-powered platform makes you an efficient product teaser video maker, perfect for impactful social media campaigns.
Create High-Impact Product Teaser Ads.
Quickly produce captivating, high-performing product teaser ads that grab attention and drive early interest for your new launches with minimal effort.
Produce Engaging Social Media Teasers.
Effortlessly generate compelling short videos and clips specifically designed to promote your product across all social media platforms and boost engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create a compelling product teaser video quickly?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging product teaser videos from a script using AI. Our intuitive video maker and diverse templates help you produce high-quality short videos in minutes.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for my promo video?
HeyGen provides extensive customization for your promo video, including branding controls to add your logo and specific colors. You can also integrate your own media from our rich library to tailor every scene.
Can HeyGen's AI features enhance my product video with realistic elements?
Absolutely, HeyGen's AI capabilities bring your product video to life with realistic AI avatars and natural voiceover generation from your text-to-video script. This technology makes advanced video editing accessible.
Does HeyGen support different formats for social media product launches?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to support various aspect ratios, ensuring your product videos are perfectly optimized for social media and successful product launches. You can easily export your short video with integrated subtitles for broader reach.