Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Product Teaser Video Maker Works

Create compelling product teaser videos quickly and efficiently to generate excitement for your next launch or promotion.

1
Step 1
Select a Video Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professional video templates designed for product launches and promotions, leveraging our robust Templates & scenes library.
2
Step 2
Add Your Product Content
Upload your product video footage, images, and brand assets. Alternatively, use Text-to-video from script to quickly generate scenes from your written content.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Teaser
Enhance your teaser video with captivating music, dynamic transitions, and polished text. Easily add professional narration using our Voiceover generation feature.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your short video and export it in the perfect format for social media or other platforms, utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal display.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of captivating product teaser videos, enabling businesses to quickly produce engaging promo videos for successful product launches. Our AI-powered platform makes you an efficient product teaser video maker, perfect for impactful social media campaigns.

Highlight Product Value with Testimonial Teasers

Craft engaging video testimonials that showcase early user satisfaction and build trust, effectively teasing the real-world benefits of your product.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a compelling product teaser video quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging product teaser videos from a script using AI. Our intuitive video maker and diverse templates help you produce high-quality short videos in minutes.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for my promo video?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your promo video, including branding controls to add your logo and specific colors. You can also integrate your own media from our rich library to tailor every scene.

Can HeyGen's AI features enhance my product video with realistic elements?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI capabilities bring your product video to life with realistic AI avatars and natural voiceover generation from your text-to-video script. This technology makes advanced video editing accessible.

Does HeyGen support different formats for social media product launches?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to support various aspect ratios, ensuring your product videos are perfectly optimized for social media and successful product launches. You can easily export your short video with integrated subtitles for broader reach.

