Showcase your products with professional flair and boost engagement by using dynamic AI avatars in your videos.

Develop a dynamic 30-second product spotlight video designed for tech enthusiasts eager for the latest innovations. This compelling product video should feature sleek, futuristic visuals, fast-paced cuts, and an electrifying electronic soundtrack, perfectly matched with a professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, conveying the cutting-edge benefits of a new smart device. The narrative, easily produced from a script via HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, should highlight three core unique selling propositions with vibrant, on-screen text overlays.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Product Spotlight Video Maker Works

Easily create compelling product spotlight videos that highlight your offerings and engage your audience, transforming ideas into polished visual showcases.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start with a Script
Select from a variety of professional video templates or paste your product script to instantly generate video scenes, giving you a strong foundation with HeyGen's Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Product Media
Upload your own existing photos and video clips, add text, and customize branding elements like logos and colors to perfectly match your product's identity using HeyGen's media library/stock support.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Narrations
Leverage AI avatars or text-to-speech voiceovers to narrate your product's features and benefits with a clear, engaging, and consistent voice, powered by HeyGen's AI avatars.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Spotlight
Finalize your compelling product video and utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for seamless sharing across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling product spotlight videos and product promotion videos effortlessly. Leverage AI video editor capabilities to quickly showcase products, boosting your ecommerce video marketing and sales.

Highlight Product Value Through Customer Testimonials

Effectively showcase the value and impact of your products by transforming customer success stories into engaging AI videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help me create compelling product videos efficiently?

HeyGen, your AI video editor, empowers you to create compelling product videos swiftly using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can leverage a wide array of video templates to quickly showcase your products effectively.

What customization options are available for product spotlight videos in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to fully customize your product spotlight videos with your logo, brand colors, and unique assets. This ensures every product promotion video perfectly aligns with your brand identity.

Beyond product spotlights, what other types of product videos can I create using HeyGen?

HeyGen is a versatile product video maker, enabling you to create a variety of professional product videos including engaging product demos, detailed how-to videos, and effective video ads for your ecommerce marketing. Utilize our voiceover generation and templates to bring your vision to life.

Does HeyGen offer tools to streamline the video production workflow for product content?

Absolutely. HeyGen acts as a comprehensive online video maker, providing drag-and-drop editing tools and support for your existing photos and video clips. Its automated subtitles and captions further streamline the workflow, helping you create product videos faster and more professionally.

