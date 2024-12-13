Product Preview Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos Fast

Instantly create professional product preview videos using our AI-powered platform and customizable Templates & Scenes to showcase your products.

Develop a compelling 45-second product preview video, targeting tech enthusiasts and early adopters, to introduce an innovative smart home device. The visual style should be futuristic and minimalist, featuring dynamic animations and an upbeat electronic soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver a persuasive narrative and utilize its powerful Voiceover generation to clearly articulate the device's cutting-edge features, making it an ideal product preview video maker tool.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Product Preview Video Maker Works

Easily craft captivating product preview videos that showcase your offerings with clarity and style, engaging your audience in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a diverse library of professional product video templates, or start fresh with a blank canvas. Our intuitive interface powered by Templates & scenes makes video creation accessible for everyone, regardless of experience.
2
Step 2
Create Engaging Content
Effortlessly bring your product to life. Upload your media, add compelling text, and utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to generate natural-sounding voiceovers. You're set to create product videos that truly stand out.
3
Step 3
Apply Polished Finishing Touches
Refine your video to perfection. Incorporate your brand's unique identity with custom logos and color schemes using our Branding controls (logo, colors). Add background music, visual effects, and animated text to enhance your message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your product preview video is complete, easily export it in various formats and resolutions to suit any platform. Our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your finished product videos look great everywhere, from social media to your ecommerce site.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of product preview videos, enabling you to quickly generate high-quality product videos and AI-generated product demos for impactful marketing across all platforms. Create compelling product videos that highlight features and drive engagement.

Dynamic Customer Testimonial Videos

.

Transform customer feedback into persuasive AI-generated video testimonials that build trust and demonstrate product value effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create compelling product videos with AI?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Product Video Generator that empowers you to create product videos efficiently. Our platform leverages AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to quickly transform scripts into dynamic product preview videos with professional quality.

What tools does HeyGen offer for customizing product demo videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to seamlessly integrate your logo and brand colors into your product demo videos. You can also utilize our diverse product video templates, voiceover generation, and visual effects to ensure your video creation aligns perfectly with your brand.

Is HeyGen suitable for generating different types of product preview videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile product preview video maker designed to generate a wide range of content. Whether you need how-to videos, detailed product demos, or engaging previews for your ecommerce site, our intuitive platform simplifies video creation for every need.

How does HeyGen ensure the quality of AI-generated product videos?

HeyGen prioritizes high-quality output for all AI-generated product videos by combining realistic AI avatars, advanced voiceover generation, and precise text-to-video conversion. This ensures that every preview video you create is professional, engaging, and ready for your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo