Product Pitch Video Maker: Create Engaging Pitches Fast

Transform your pitch deck into professional sales pitch videos with stunning AI avatars and a user-friendly interface.

Imagine a dynamic 60-second product pitch video crafted for potential investors and tech enthusiasts, showcasing a groundbreaking app. This professional video should feature a cutting-edge visual style with a confident, articulate voiceover, all brought to life by an engaging AI avatar, which HeyGen allows you to customize and integrate seamlessly.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Product Pitch Video Maker Works

Create captivating product pitch videos effortlessly with our intuitive platform, turning your ideas into high-quality visual stories that impress.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by selecting from a variety of professional video templates tailored for product pitches. Our versatile scene options provide a polished starting point for your video.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and AI Avatars
Enhance your presentation by uploading your product's visuals. Utilize our realistic AI avatars to present your pitch, adding a dynamic and memorable touch to your video.
3
Step 3
Paste Your Script
Simply paste your prepared product pitch script into the editor. Our advanced AI will generate natural-sounding text-to-speech voiceovers, ensuring clear and professional narration.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your pitch video is perfected, easily export it in high-resolution format. Your professional video is now ready to be shared with investors, customers, or your team.

HeyGen is your go-to AI video generator for creating powerful product pitch videos and dynamic online presentations. Transform your pitch decks into professional, engaging video content quickly and efficiently.

Craft Engaging Social Media Product Pitches

Effortlessly produce short, attention-grabbing video clips and teasers optimized for social media platforms to promote your product.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling product pitch videos or online presentations?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video generator, empowering you to create professional product pitch videos and engaging online presentations. Leverage our diverse video templates, realistic AI avatars, and advanced text-to-speech voiceovers to transform your ideas into compelling visual content with ease.

Can I convert my existing pitch deck or script into a high-quality video using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen makes it easy to convert your pitch deck into video or turn any script into video. Our AI video generator allows you to seamlessly transform written content and presentations into professional, high-resolution videos, saving you time and effort in content creation.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for my branded videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options to ensure your videos align perfectly with your brand. You can personalize video templates, integrate your branding controls like logos and colors, and select from a range of AI avatars to create a truly professional video experience for your business pitches.

Does HeyGen offer AI avatars and text-to-speech voiceovers for creative content creation?

Yes, HeyGen enhances your content creation process with advanced AI avatars and natural text-to-speech voiceovers. These features, powered by our AI video generator, enable you to effortlessly produce professional videos with dynamic narration and lifelike presenters, ideal for product demo videos and sales pitch videos.

