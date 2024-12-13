Product Onboarding Video Generator: Boost User Engagement

Effortlessly craft engaging onboarding videos with HeyGen's AI. Utilize Text-to-video from script to improve user understanding and reduce churn.

Create a 1-minute product onboarding video generator tutorial for new software users, guiding them through initial setup with clear, professional visuals and an authoritative voiceover generated directly using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, ensuring each step of the process is easily digestible.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 1.5-minute employee onboarding video designed for new hires, showcasing company culture through a warm, friendly visual style incorporating AI avatars that welcome them, alongside relevant stock footage, all crafted efficiently with HeyGen's AI avatars for a personalized touch.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 45-second product demo video targeting potential customers, highlighting key features of your onboarding video maker with dynamic, engaging visuals and precise on-screen subtitles/captions created using HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure maximum comprehension even without sound.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute technical update video for existing technical users or support staff, explaining a complex system change for improved onboarding videos in an informative, detailed manner, leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to structure the multilingual training content clearly and effectively.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Product Onboarding Video Generator Works

Craft engaging onboarding videos effortlessly to welcome new users and reduce churn with clear, personalized guidance.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Develop your onboarding narrative, then convert your script into engaging video content using our powerful "Text-to-video from script" capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your video by choosing from a variety of expertly designed "Templates & scenes" to create an engaging visual flow for your product walkthroughs.
3
Step 3
Add Branding & Details
Personalize your video with your unique style using comprehensive "Branding controls" for logos, colors, and fonts, ensuring brand consistency.
4
Step 4
Export Your Onboarding Video
Finalize your creation and confidently "export" your high-quality onboarding videos, optimized for various platforms, to welcome new users effectively.

Use Cases

Inspire New Users with Success Stories

Inspire new users by integrating AI-generated customer success stories into onboarding, showcasing product value and fostering early adoption.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as a comprehensive product onboarding video generator?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging onboarding videos by allowing you to transform scripts into dynamic content using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities. You can easily generate professional AI voice overs and leverage pre-designed video templates to quickly produce impactful tutorials for your product.

What AI video generator features does HeyGen offer to customize videos for specific product flows?

HeyGen offers robust features to customize videos, including extensive branding controls for integrating your logo and company colors, ensuring a consistent brand experience. You can also utilize animated characters, upload your own media, or choose from a rich media library to tailor each product demo video precisely to your needs.

Does HeyGen support the efficient creation of employee onboarding videos with realistic AI voice overs?

Yes, HeyGen significantly accelerates the production of employee onboarding videos by converting text scripts directly into speech using its advanced text-to-speech converter and voiceover generation. This allows for rapid content updates and consistent voice quality across all your tutorial videos.

Can HeyGen facilitate the development of multilingual training content for global customer onboarding?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports the creation of multilingual training content by providing robust voiceover generation in various languages and automatic subtitles/captions. This capability ensures your customer onboarding process is accessible and effective for diverse audiences, helping to reduce churn globally.

