Product Onboarding Video Generator: Boost User Engagement
Effortlessly craft engaging onboarding videos with HeyGen's AI. Utilize Text-to-video from script to improve user understanding and reduce churn.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 1.5-minute employee onboarding video designed for new hires, showcasing company culture through a warm, friendly visual style incorporating AI avatars that welcome them, alongside relevant stock footage, all crafted efficiently with HeyGen's AI avatars for a personalized touch.
Produce a concise 45-second product demo video targeting potential customers, highlighting key features of your onboarding video maker with dynamic, engaging visuals and precise on-screen subtitles/captions created using HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure maximum comprehension even without sound.
Design a 2-minute technical update video for existing technical users or support staff, explaining a complex system change for improved onboarding videos in an informative, detailed manner, leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to structure the multilingual training content clearly and effectively.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Onboarding Engagement.
Utilize AI to create dynamic onboarding videos that significantly boost learner engagement and improve retention rates for new users and employees.
Scale Onboarding Content Globally.
Rapidly produce a higher volume of diverse onboarding content, reaching a global audience with multilingual training and product tutorials.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen serve as a comprehensive product onboarding video generator?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging onboarding videos by allowing you to transform scripts into dynamic content using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities. You can easily generate professional AI voice overs and leverage pre-designed video templates to quickly produce impactful tutorials for your product.
What AI video generator features does HeyGen offer to customize videos for specific product flows?
HeyGen offers robust features to customize videos, including extensive branding controls for integrating your logo and company colors, ensuring a consistent brand experience. You can also utilize animated characters, upload your own media, or choose from a rich media library to tailor each product demo video precisely to your needs.
Does HeyGen support the efficient creation of employee onboarding videos with realistic AI voice overs?
Yes, HeyGen significantly accelerates the production of employee onboarding videos by converting text scripts directly into speech using its advanced text-to-speech converter and voiceover generation. This allows for rapid content updates and consistent voice quality across all your tutorial videos.
Can HeyGen facilitate the development of multilingual training content for global customer onboarding?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports the creation of multilingual training content by providing robust voiceover generation in various languages and automatic subtitles/captions. This capability ensures your customer onboarding process is accessible and effective for diverse audiences, helping to reduce churn globally.