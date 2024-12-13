Product News Video Maker: Create Engaging Updates Fast

Transform text into captivating product news videos with our text-to-video from script feature, building impactful marketing videos.

Create a dynamic 45-second product news video announcing the launch of our innovative new smart device, targeting tech enthusiasts and early adopters with a sleek, modern visual style. This product video should feature fast-paced cuts, vibrant animations, an energetic electronic soundtrack, and a confident, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability, highlighting the device's key features and benefits in an engaging manner.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Product News Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging product news videos with AI. Craft compelling announcements, updates, and reviews in minutes, no video editing experience required.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Start with a Template
Begin by using an AI script generator to outline your product news, or select from our diverse range of video templates to kickstart your project. This ensures a structured and professional foundation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Media
Bring your news to life by choosing from our diverse selection of AI avatars to present your content. Enhance your visuals further by adding relevant stock media or uploading your own product footage.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding and Voiceovers
Personalize your product news video to match your brand identity using our intuitive branding controls. Add your logo and adjust colors to ensure consistency and reinforce your brand presence.
4
Step 4
Generate and Export Your Video
Once satisfied, click to generate your final marketing video. Utilize our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to prepare your video for different platforms, ensuring quick and efficient sharing of your product news.

Use Cases

As a leading product news video maker, HeyGen empowers businesses to effortlessly create compelling product videos and news updates. Transform your marketing video strategy with AI, delivering timely and engaging content to your audience.

Showcase Product Success Stories

Effortlessly create engaging AI videos that highlight customer success and validate your product's impact and news.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling product videos?

HeyGen is a powerful product video maker, enabling you to transform scripts into engaging visuals with AI avatars. Leverage customizable video templates and drag-and-drop editing to produce professional marketing videos efficiently.

What features make HeyGen an easy-to-use video maker?

HeyGen simplifies video editing with an intuitive online platform, offering features like text-to-video from script and a robust text-to-speech tool for voiceover generation. Our AI script generator and drag-and-drop editing streamline the entire creative process.

Can I customize my brand's videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to ensure your business videos reflect your unique identity. You can easily apply your logo, brand colors, and choose from various video templates to maintain a consistent brand presence across all your content.

Does HeyGen support creating news-style product updates?

Yes, HeyGen is an excellent product news video maker, enabling you to quickly generate dynamic content for product updates. Utilize pre-built templates, AI avatars, and easy text-to-video capabilities to craft professional news videos with consistent branding and voiceovers.

