Product News Video Maker: Create Engaging Updates Fast
Transform text into captivating product news videos with our text-to-video from script feature, building impactful marketing videos.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
As a leading product news video maker, HeyGen empowers businesses to effortlessly create compelling product videos and news updates. Transform your marketing video strategy with AI, delivering timely and engaging content to your audience.
Create High-Impact Product Ads.
Quickly produce high-performing ad creatives and promotional videos to market your product news and updates effectively.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Generate captivating social media videos and clips in minutes to announce product updates and engage your audience instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling product videos?
HeyGen is a powerful product video maker, enabling you to transform scripts into engaging visuals with AI avatars. Leverage customizable video templates and drag-and-drop editing to produce professional marketing videos efficiently.
What features make HeyGen an easy-to-use video maker?
HeyGen simplifies video editing with an intuitive online platform, offering features like text-to-video from script and a robust text-to-speech tool for voiceover generation. Our AI script generator and drag-and-drop editing streamline the entire creative process.
Can I customize my brand's videos using HeyGen?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to ensure your business videos reflect your unique identity. You can easily apply your logo, brand colors, and choose from various video templates to maintain a consistent brand presence across all your content.
Does HeyGen support creating news-style product updates?
Yes, HeyGen is an excellent product news video maker, enabling you to quickly generate dynamic content for product updates. Utilize pre-built templates, AI avatars, and easy text-to-video capabilities to craft professional news videos with consistent branding and voiceovers.