Product Launch Video Generator: Launch Faster, Sell More
Boost sales with professional-quality videos. Use AI avatars to create compelling product showcases in minutes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a dynamic 45-second product demo video aimed at e-commerce store owners and product marketers, showcasing a new item through engaging e-commerce product showcases. The visual and audio style should be sleek, focusing on close-ups and product features, accompanied by a clear, concise voiceover, and presented by an AI avatar to add a human touch, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars feature for a personalized feel.
Develop a professional-quality 60-second video for digital marketers and content creators, perfect for social media ads, highlighting the solution's impact. Adopt a trendy, fast-paced visual style with modern motion graphics and an energetic soundtrack, all built efficiently using HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes library to streamline the creative process.
Produce a concise 30-second explainer video for entrepreneurs and busy professionals who want to streamline their rapid creation workflow without needing any editing skills. The visual and audio style should be simple, instructional, and friendly, with clear on-screen text and an encouraging tone, making use of HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add polished narration effortlessly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Impact Product Launch Ads.
Quickly produce stunning, conversion-focused video advertisements to effectively promote new products across all channels.
Develop Captivating Social Media Launch Content.
Craft eye-catching short-form videos and clips to build anticipation and engagement for your product's debut on social platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling product videos quickly?
HeyGen is an advanced AI product video generator that empowers you to create professional-quality videos with a rapid creation workflow. Our platform allows you to produce engaging product videos without needing any complex editing skills, streamlining your entire content production process.
What creative assets and customization options are available for my product showcases?
HeyGen provides extensive creative assets to customize videos, including a wide array of video templates and rich graphics. You can also integrate realistic AI Avatars and diverse voiceovers, enhancing your e-commerce product showcases with unique branding and engaging content.
Can HeyGen assist in generating dynamic product demo videos for new launches?
Absolutely. HeyGen functions as an effective product launch video generator, helping you create dynamic product demo videos and compelling product explainer videos with ease. These can be optimized for various platforms, including social media ads, to effectively boost sales and market your new offerings.
How does HeyGen make it easy to scale my product video production?
HeyGen's AI product video maker streamlines content creation by enabling you to transform scripts into video effortlessly using our text-to-video creation tool. This advanced AI technology automates video production, allowing you to scale your marketing efforts and produce high volumes of product videos efficiently.