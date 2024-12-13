Create Stunning Explainer Videos with Ease

Unlock the power of AI avatars for engaging formats and seamless customization options.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Introduce your latest innovation with a 45-second product video maker experience tailored for tech-savvy marketers and startups. This video will highlight the sleek design and functionality of your product using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor and customizable video templates. The modern visual style combined with crisp audio will ensure your message is delivered with clarity and impact, setting your product apart in a competitive market.
Prompt 2
Create a compelling narrative around your product launch with a 30-second explainer video aimed at digital marketers and content creators. Utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, this video will seamlessly blend informative content with eye-catching visuals. The use of AI-powered avatars will add a personal touch, making your audience feel connected and engaged with your brand's story.
Prompt 3
Capture the essence of your brand's new offering in a 60-second animated explainer video designed for creative agencies and design enthusiasts. With HeyGen's extensive media library and stock support, you'll have access to a plethora of visual elements to craft a visually stunning video. The combination of vibrant animations and professional voiceover generation will ensure your product launch is both memorable and effective.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Product Launch Explainer Video Maker

Create engaging and informative explainer videos for your product launch with ease using our intuitive video maker.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your product launch. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a video format, setting the foundation for an engaging explainer video.
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates that suit your brand's style. These templates provide a structured format, making it easy to highlight your product's key features.
Step 3
Add an AI-Powered Avatar
Enhance your video with an AI-powered avatar that can deliver your message with a human touch. This feature adds a dynamic element to your explainer video, making it more relatable and engaging.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. HeyGen's export options ensure your video is optimized for various platforms, allowing you to share your product launch with a wider audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes product launch explainer video creation with AI-powered tools, offering engaging formats and customization options to captivate audiences effortlessly.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Utilize HeyGen's brand design and customization options to highlight customer testimonials in a visually appealing and impactful way.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify explainer video creation?

HeyGen streamlines explainer video creation with its AI-powered tools, including text-to-video from script and customizable video templates, making it easy to produce professional content.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for product videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options for product videos, allowing users to incorporate brand design elements like logos and colors, ensuring each video aligns with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen's video editor support mobile editing?

Yes, HeyGen's video editor is designed for flexibility, supporting mobile editing with a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, perfect for on-the-go video creation.

What makes HeyGen's animated explainer videos engaging?

HeyGen enhances animated explainer videos with AI-powered avatars and engaging formats, ensuring your message is delivered in a captivating and memorable way.

