Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Product Launch Ad Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft compelling product launch ad videos that capture attention and clearly communicate your message, without complex editing.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Select from a range of our expertly designed templates & scenes or start with a blank canvas to set the stage for your product launch.
2
Step 2
Add Your Product Story
Import your media or generate visuals using AI Avatars to dynamically showcase your product for captivating Product Videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Enhancements
Elevate your ad with compelling voiceover generation, ensuring your message is heard clearly and professionally.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Vision
Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor your final video ads for various platforms, ensuring optimal delivery to your audience.

Leverage HeyGen's AI video capabilities to streamline your product launch ad video creation. Quickly generate compelling product videos and AI image & video ads to meet your marketing needs, ensuring a successful launch.

Demonstrate Product Value

Create compelling videos that highlight key product features and benefits, effectively showcasing its value and impact to potential customers during launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product launch ad video creation?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly craft compelling product launch ad videos. Utilize its AI image & video ads capabilities and customizable video ad templates to create winning ads that capture attention and drive conversions for your new offerings.

What role does AI play in generating video ads with HeyGen?

HeyGen harnesses the power of AI to streamline your video ad maker process. Its AI Ad Generator helps you create impactful advertising videos by producing realistic AI avatars, generating natural voiceovers, and even assisting with viral scripts for your marketing needs.

How quickly can I make product videos using HeyGen's tools?

You can make product videos in minutes with HeyGen's intuitive editor and extensive library of video ad templates. Its AI features, like text-to-video from script, enable rapid creation of high-quality Product Videos without extensive technical skills.

Can HeyGen help customize product videos for brand consistency?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to customize unlimited variations of your product videos to maintain strong brand exposure. You can apply branding controls, including logos and colors, ensuring every AI-generated video aligns perfectly with your brand identity to build engagement.

