Product Identity Video Maker: Build Your Brand's Visual Story

Launch engaging product identity videos faster with intuitive drag-and-drop editing tools and leverage HeyGen's branding controls for a consistent look.

Imagine a vibrant 30-second product identity video tailored for small business owners launching their latest innovations on social media. This visually striking video should feature dynamic transitions and an upbeat soundtrack, designed to capture immediate attention and convey brand personality. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a professional and engaging narrative.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Product Identity Video Maker Works

Create compelling product identity videos that effectively showcase your brand, attracting and engaging your audience with our intuitive, powerful tool.

1
Step 1
Select Your Foundation
Begin by selecting from a wide range of expertly designed "product video templates" to establish the core visual identity of your product. Our intuitive platform offers various "templates & scenes" tailored for product showcases.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Product Assets
Easily "upload assets" such as product images, video clips, and branding elements. Our "media library/stock support" allows you to incorporate your unique visuals or leverage our extensive stock footage for professional results.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Identity
Refine your video using our intuitive editing tools to customize colors, fonts, and integrate your brand logo. Apply "branding controls (logo, colors)" to ensure your product identity shines through consistently.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your product identity video is complete, easily "download and share" it across your desired platforms. With "aspect-ratio resizing & exports", you can optimize your video for social media or your website, showcasing your brand to the world.

Use Cases

HeyGen makes it easy for product video makers to create powerful product identity videos and engaging product demo videos online. Quickly craft professional product videos using intuitive templates and drag-and-drop editing tools.

Showcase Authentic Customer Stories

.

Craft compelling video testimonials and success stories that build trust and reinforce your product's value and identity to potential customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as a product identity video maker?

HeyGen allows you to craft compelling product identity videos and product demo videos by leveraging AI avatars and extensive templates. You can customize branding controls, upload assets, and add background music to ensure your product videos align perfectly with your brand's unique style.

What tools does HeyGen offer for creating product videos easily?

HeyGen simplifies the video creation process with its intuitive drag-and-drop editing tools, all accessible online. Users can transform scripts into polished product videos using text-to-video capabilities, incorporate stock footage, and integrate custom assets effortlessly.

How can I optimize and share product videos made with HeyGen?

HeyGen enables seamless optimization of your product videos for various platforms with aspect-ratio resizing. Once completed, you can easily download and share your high-quality content directly to social media channels, enhancing your brand's reach.

Does HeyGen provide robust customization for product video templates?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization for its product video templates, allowing you to maintain a consistent brand identity. You can utilize branding controls, generate professional voiceovers, and even remove video backgrounds to personalize your content.

