Create Stunning Videos with Our Highlight Video Maker
Effortlessly craft engaging product reels using AI avatars and customizable templates for a professional touch.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
In this 60-second video, explore the power of HeyGen's product video creator, tailored for small business owners eager to present their products in a compelling way. The video features a seamless blend of AI avatars and voiceover generation, providing a personalized touch that resonates with potential customers. The drag-and-drop editor allows for easy customization, ensuring each video is unique and aligned with your brand's identity.
Dive into a 30-second highlight reel creator experience with HeyGen, crafted for content creators who want to make a splash on social media. This video leverages HeyGen's extensive media library and stock support, offering a wide array of visuals to choose from. The inclusion of subtitles and captions ensures accessibility, while the upbeat background music keeps the energy high, making it perfect for engaging a younger audience.
For tech enthusiasts and educators, this 90-second video showcases the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI editing capabilities. Designed to demonstrate the efficiency of the video highlight tool, this video is ideal for those interested in the mechanics of video production. The use of text-to-video from script and aspect-ratio resizing ensures that the final product is both informative and adaptable, catering to a diverse audience across various platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of product highlight reels with its AI video highlight generator, offering a seamless blend of creativity and technical precision. Leverage HeyGen's tools to craft engaging, high-performing videos that captivate audiences and enhance your brand's presence.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating social media reels in minutes with AI-driven video customization and animated captions.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Produce compelling ads quickly using AI video tools, ensuring your product stands out with professional quality.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's AI video highlight generator work?
HeyGen's AI video highlight generator uses advanced AI editing to automatically identify and compile the most engaging moments from your footage. This tool simplifies the process, allowing you to create captivating highlight reels effortlessly.
What features does HeyGen offer for product video creation?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of tools for product video creation, including customizable video templates, animated captions, and branding controls. These features ensure your videos are both professional and aligned with your brand identity.
Can I use HeyGen for social media reels?
Yes, HeyGen is perfect for creating social media reels. With its drag-and-drop editor and background music options, you can quickly produce engaging content tailored for platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
Does HeyGen support mobile editing?
HeyGen offers mobile editing capabilities, allowing you to create and customize videos on the go. This flexibility ensures you can work on your projects anytime, anywhere, without compromising on quality.