Imagine a 30-second introductory video for small business owners and marketers, showcasing how effortlessly they can create a compelling product explanation video using HeyGen. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring clean animated graphics and an upbeat, friendly AI voiceover. Highlight the power of generating videos directly from a script using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, making professional video creation accessible to all.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a dynamic 45-second explainer video aimed at digital marketing agencies and content creators, demonstrating the versatility of HeyGen for various campaign needs. Employ a visually rich and engaging style with diverse scene transitions and impactful background music, complemented by a professional voiceover generation. Emphasize how HeyGen’s professionally-designed templates and scenes provide a quick start, allowing for rapid content creation and customization.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 60-second video targeting global enterprises and e-learning platforms, illustrating HeyGen’s ability to produce inclusive and accessible content as an AI Explainer Video Maker. The visual design should be sleek and informative, featuring synchronized subtitles in multiple languages and a clear, measured voiceover. Showcase the benefit of HeyGen's subtitle/captions feature for reaching diverse audiences and integrating media library/stock support for visual enhancement.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an inspiring 30-second video for startups and solo entrepreneurs, demonstrating the speed and simplicity of transforming ideas into polished videos on a leading video maker platform. Adopt a fast-paced and energetic visual style, incorporating minimal yet effective animations and an uplifting musical score. Focus on the ease of use, highlighting how HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality empowers users to create engaging content swiftly and efficiently, with versatile aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Product Explanation Video Generator Works

Easily create compelling product explanation videos that inform and engage your audience, transforming complex ideas into clear, animated visuals with AI.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by selecting one of our professionally-designed templates or start from scratch to lay the perfect foundation for your product explanation video.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Utilize the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to add your script, choose from our media library of stock photos and videos, and integrate AI avatars to bring your explanations to life.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Audio
Leverage AI voiceovers to narrate your script in various languages and automatically generate subtitles for enhanced accessibility and reach.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Review your completed product explanation video and export it in MP4 format, ready for sharing across all your platforms to effectively showcase your product.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creativity of my animated videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling animated videos with realistic AI avatars and a library of professionally-designed templates. Our platform streamlines the creative process, making complex video production accessible for your marketing strategy.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI Explainer Video Maker for businesses?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI Explainer Video Maker, simplifying the creation of high-quality product explanation videos. Its user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop editor allow for quick and efficient video production.

Does HeyGen support creating explainer videos in multiple languages?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to reach a global audience by generating AI voiceovers and subtitles in over 50 languages. This capability ensures your explainer videos resonate with diverse viewers worldwide.

Can I customize my videos with my own branding and media assets using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls for your logo and colors. You can also integrate your own media or utilize our extensive stock photos and videos and music library to produce unique and professional videos.

