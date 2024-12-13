Product Explainer Video Generator: Create Engaging Demos Fast

Effortlessly create professional animated explainer videos. Leverage our powerful Text-to-video from script feature for quick content generation.

Create a vibrant 30-second product explainer video showcasing how an innovative new app simplifies task management for small business owners, featuring a friendly AI avatar delivering an upbeat voiceover in a modern, clean visual style.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 45-second explainer video designed for marketing professionals, demonstrating the benefits of a new B2B SaaS platform. The video should have a sleek, corporate visual aesthetic, accompanied by clear narration and automatically generated subtitles, utilizing text-to-video from an existing script and enriching it with relevant stock media from the library.
Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 60-second animated explainer video aimed at tech startups needing to simplify complex blockchain concepts for potential investors. Employ a visually engaging, illustrative style, leveraging an explainer video template and a high-energy voiceover generated directly within the platform to keep the audience captivated.
Prompt 3
Craft a concise 30-second AI video for content creators introducing a new social media scheduling tool. The visual style should be fast-paced and trendy, incorporating engaging stock photos and videos from the media library, optimized for various platforms using aspect-ratio resizing and exports.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Product Explainer Video Generator Works

Quickly create engaging product explainer videos with AI, from script to stunning visuals, in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by writing or pasting your product explainer video script. Our platform transforms your text into a dynamic video, utilizing Text-to-video from script technology.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your message by choosing from a variety of AI avatars and engaging templates. You can also integrate stock media or your own assets to visually represent your product.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Branding
Bring your script to life with natural-sounding voices using Voiceover generation. Personalize your video further by applying your brand's colors and logo with branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your product explainer video and export it in your desired aspect ratio. Easily share your professional-grade content with your audience to effectively explain your product.

Use Cases

Generate compelling product explainer videos with HeyGen's AI video platform. Create high-quality, engaging explainer videos effortlessly to showcase your offerings.

Highlight Product Value Through Customer Stories

Illustrate the benefits of your product by transforming customer success stories into dynamic, engaging AI explainer videos that resonate with prospects.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process of creating engaging explainer videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes explainer video creation by transforming text into professional AI videos. Our platform empowers you to easily create explainer videos with diverse AI avatars and natural voiceovers from a simple script, making marketing content production efficient and scalable.

Does HeyGen offer AI avatars for custom animated explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen features a range of realistic AI avatars that can deliver your message for compelling animated explainer videos. You can choose from various styles and voices to perfectly match your brand's tone and create a personalized experience.

What features make HeyGen an efficient explainer video maker?

HeyGen provides an intuitive drag-and-drop editor along with customizable templates and a rich media library of stock photos and videos to streamline your workflow. It also automatically generates subtitles, allowing you to produce high-quality explainer videos rapidly.

Can HeyGen generate various types of product explainer videos?

Absolutely. As a versatile product explainer video generator, HeyGen supports the creation of diverse video content, from short promotional clips to detailed product walkthroughs. Utilize our AI video capabilities to adapt your content for various platforms with aspect-ratio resizing and custom branding.

