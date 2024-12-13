Product Announcement Video Maker: Launch Your Product with Impact

Launch your products faster and engage customers with professional product announcement videos, leveraging HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes.

Create a compelling 30-second product announcement video designed for marketers looking to make a splash with their next product launch. This energetic and modern video should utilize clear voiceover generation and leverage the Text-to-video from script capability to quickly turn marketing copy into a dynamic visual presentation, highlighting key features of a brand new software.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Product Announcement Video Maker Works

Launch your next product with impact. Create engaging product announcement videos quickly and easily, capturing attention and driving excitement with intuitive AI tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting a professionally designed video template from our library or begin with a blank canvas to input your script for automated scene generation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Product Details
Incorporate your product visuals, text, and branding elements like logos and custom colors to ensure a cohesive and impactful announcement video.
3
Step 3
Choose Your Voice and Persona
Enhance your message with realistic voiceovers or select an AI avatar to present your product, ensuring a professional and engaging delivery.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Announcement
Finalize your video, add automatic subtitles if desired, and export it in various aspect ratios, ready for immediate sharing across social media and other platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes how marketers create product announcement videos, serving as an intuitive AI video maker for compelling product launch videos. Effortlessly create videos for product launches and social media, making it the ultimate product video maker for captivating reveals.

Inspire Audiences with Motivational Product Reveals

Produce inspiring and motivational videos that generate excitement and anticipation for your upcoming product, fostering a strong connection with your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging product announcement videos?

HeyGen's intuitive AI video maker simplifies the creation of engaging product announcement videos. Users can leverage ready-to-use video templates and AI avatars to quickly generate compelling product videos from a simple script, making the creative process effortless.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for unique product launch videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for unique product launch videos, allowing you to incorporate your brand's specific colors, logos, and visuals. You can also utilize its media library and aspect-ratio resizing to tailor content for various platforms, ensuring your product videos stand out.

Can HeyGen help marketers create product videos for social media?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal AI video maker for marketers to create product videos suitable for social media. Its features, including voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, ensure your product demos and how-to videos are accessible and impactful across all platforms.

How does HeyGen's AI video maker improve product video creation efficiency?

HeyGen's advanced AI video maker streamlines product video creation by transforming scripts directly into engaging videos. With AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation, users can produce professional product videos rapidly, saving significant time and resources.

