The Ultimate Product Announcement Video Generator
Boost your product launches with stunning videos made effortlessly, leveraging HeyGen's vast media library for rich assets.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create an informative 45-second product demo video designed for small business owners, employing a bright, friendly visual style complemented by a clear voiceover and clean graphics. Leverage HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" to effectively explain key features, ensuring the content is accessible and easy to understand for busy professionals seeking efficient tools.
Develop an engaging 60-second promo video for an existing product's new feature update, targeting current users and community members with dynamic transitions, exciting music, and vibrant colors. Incorporate HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" and vast "Media library/stock support" to craft an advanced AI storytelling experience that highlights the benefits of the update and encourages continued engagement.
Design a professional 30-second AI product video for a B2B SaaS solution, aimed at executives and decision-makers, featuring a minimalist aesthetic, authoritative voice, and subtle background music. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present the core value proposition and ensure the final output is impeccably formatted for various platforms with "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for maximum impact.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Product Launch Ads.
Effortlessly generate compelling AI product videos for your launch campaigns, maximizing reach and conversion with studio-quality output.
Produce Engaging Social Media Announcements.
Quickly create captivating product announcement videos and clips for social platforms, driving buzz and connecting with your audience instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create visually stunning product videos?
HeyGen empowers you to produce professional product videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, coupled with an extensive media library for rich graphics, videos and music assets. Our drag-and-drop editor and customizable video templates make creating visually stunning content simple and efficient.
What creative assets does HeyGen offer to enhance product launch videos?
HeyGen provides a wide array of creative assets, including customizable templates, stock photos, and video assets, to help you craft compelling product launch videos. You can also leverage AI-generated scripts and various animations for advanced AI storytelling.
Can HeyGen generate engaging product demo and explainer videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator designed to create engaging product demo videos, explainer videos, and marketing videos with ease. Its studio-quality output and options for emotional tone ensure your message resonates effectively with your audience.
How does HeyGen ensure my product announcement videos align with my brand?
HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo, brand colors, and specific visual themes into your product announcement videos. This ensures every new product teaser and full marketing campaign maintains a consistent and professional brand identity.