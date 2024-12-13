The Ultimate Product Announcement Video Generator

Boost your product launches with stunning videos made effortlessly, leveraging HeyGen's vast media library for rich assets.

Produce a compelling 30-second New Product Teaser video aimed at tech entrepreneurs, showcasing an innovative software solution with sleek, futuristic visuals and an energetic soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to transform a concise script into dynamic scenes that build anticipation for the official product launch video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create an informative 45-second product demo video designed for small business owners, employing a bright, friendly visual style complemented by a clear voiceover and clean graphics. Leverage HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" to effectively explain key features, ensuring the content is accessible and easy to understand for busy professionals seeking efficient tools.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an engaging 60-second promo video for an existing product's new feature update, targeting current users and community members with dynamic transitions, exciting music, and vibrant colors. Incorporate HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" and vast "Media library/stock support" to craft an advanced AI storytelling experience that highlights the benefits of the update and encourages continued engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Design a professional 30-second AI product video for a B2B SaaS solution, aimed at executives and decision-makers, featuring a minimalist aesthetic, authoritative voice, and subtle background music. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present the core value proposition and ensure the final output is impeccably formatted for various platforms with "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for maximum impact.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Product Announcement Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create stunning product announcement videos that capture attention and drive engagement, showcasing your new offering with professional flair.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template
Select from a wide range of professional video templates designed for product launch videos. This provides a quick and easy starting point for your announcement.
2
Step 2
Customize with Your Product Details
Effortlessly tailor your video using the intuitive drag-and-drop editor. Add your product images, videos, and text, ensuring your announcement is unique and on-brand.
3
Step 3
Generate Your AI Product Video
Utilize the AI video generator to transform your customized content into a polished video. Our advanced AI crafts compelling voiceovers and can even animate AI avatars for a dynamic presentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Review your finished product announcement video, make any final tweaks, and export it in high resolution. Share your marketing video across all your desired platforms to maximize reach.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Audiences with Product Reveal Videos

Craft emotionally resonant product reveal videos that inspire and excite your target audience about your new offerings, building anticipation effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create visually stunning product videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce professional product videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, coupled with an extensive media library for rich graphics, videos and music assets. Our drag-and-drop editor and customizable video templates make creating visually stunning content simple and efficient.

What creative assets does HeyGen offer to enhance product launch videos?

HeyGen provides a wide array of creative assets, including customizable templates, stock photos, and video assets, to help you craft compelling product launch videos. You can also leverage AI-generated scripts and various animations for advanced AI storytelling.

Can HeyGen generate engaging product demo and explainer videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator designed to create engaging product demo videos, explainer videos, and marketing videos with ease. Its studio-quality output and options for emotional tone ensure your message resonates effectively with your audience.

How does HeyGen ensure my product announcement videos align with my brand?

HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo, brand colors, and specific visual themes into your product announcement videos. This ensures every new product teaser and full marketing campaign maintains a consistent and professional brand identity.

