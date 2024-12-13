Create Stunning Ads with Our Video Ad Maker
Effortlessly generate captivating ads using AI avatars and customizable templates for a seamless ad creation experience.
Craft a compelling 45-second product showcase with HeyGen's online video ad maker, ideal for e-commerce brands targeting tech-savvy consumers. This video will leverage AI avatars to present your product in a modern and relatable way, accompanied by professional voiceovers. The sleek, minimalist visual style will focus on high-quality product shots, making it perfect for platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
Engage your audience with a 60-second UGC-style video ad using HeyGen's video ad creator, tailored for lifestyle brands aiming to connect with a younger demographic. This ad will feature pre-made video templates and AI actors to simulate authentic user experiences. The casual, relatable tone, combined with dynamic subtitles, will resonate with viewers on platforms like Snapchat and YouTube.
Produce an impactful 30-second animated ad with HeyGen's AI ad video generator, designed for startups looking to make a memorable first impression. Targeting a professional audience, this video will incorporate HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring a seamless narrative flow. The polished, high-energy visual style will be complemented by crisp voiceovers, making it ideal for LinkedIn and Facebook campaigns.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes product ad video creation with its AI-powered tools, enabling businesses to craft high-performing ads swiftly and effectively. Leverage AI video ad generators and customizable templates to produce engaging content that captivates audiences.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce compelling product ads using AI-driven video tools, enhancing your marketing impact.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Create captivating social media ads effortlessly, boosting your brand's online presence and engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's AI video ad generator enhance ad creation?
HeyGen's AI video ad generator streamlines ad creation by utilizing AI avatars and voiceover generation, allowing for quick and creative video production. With customizable templates and a media library, you can easily create engaging social media videos.
What features make HeyGen an effective online video ad maker?
HeyGen offers a range of features like pre-made video templates, AI actors, and branding controls, making it an effective online video ad maker. These tools help create professional and animated ads tailored to your brand's needs.
Can HeyGen create UGC-style video ads?
Yes, HeyGen can create UGC-style video ads using its text-to-video from script feature and AI avatars. This allows for authentic and relatable content that resonates with audiences.
Why choose HeyGen for creating animated ads?
Choose HeyGen for animated ads because it offers aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your videos are optimized for any platform. With its extensive media library and customizable templates, creating dynamic and engaging ads is seamless.